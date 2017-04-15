It looks like the Columbus Dispatch had a change of heart.

The Columbus newspaper sent out a now-deleted tweet Friday night during the Penguins and Blue Jackets Game 2, saying it would be including “crying Sidney Crosby” masks in its Sunday paper.

The Dispatch has since deleted its tweet, but here is the screen grab of the crying Crosby mask https://t.co/76UTGRzjmA pic.twitter.com/hlYrOc6637 — Josh Cooper (@JoshuaCooper) April 15, 2017

Reactions to it were, of course, not so great.

This morning, Dispatch reporter Aaron Portzline tweeted that the newspaper would no longer be going forward with the plan.

The Dispatch has canceled plans to distribute Sidney Crosby "crying" masks in Sunday's paper. #CBJ #Pens @DispatchAlerts — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2017

Maybe the performance Sid and the Kids put on Friday to put the Penguins up 2-0 in the series made them change their mind?

Or maybe someone thought this was just a bad idea overall.

Either way, no masks will be available.

