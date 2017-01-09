Monday, January 09, 2017 4:16PM |
Breaking News
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter placed on leave after arrest
23 m
Judge appoints former Plum school board member to take back the seat she resigned
52 m
Ben Roethlisberger: The boot is off, 'I should be good to go'
1 hr
Steelers players say Joey Porter arrest is not a distraction
2 hr
McKeesport man pleads guilty to Wilkinsburg killing
2 hr
Wilkinsburg man, already convicted of kidnapping daughter, pleads guilty to threatening judge in case
3 hr
TRAFFIC: West Carson St. restrictions scheduled
2 hr
Patti Smith to bring 'Horses' tour to Pittsburgh in March
4 hr
Orlando police officer shot and killed; deputy dies in crash during manhunt for suspect
4 hr
Sports
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter placed on leave after arrest
Court documents reveal new details about arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter
Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers chat transcript: 1.9.17
Sports
Ben Roethlisberger: The boot is off, 'I should be good to go'
Local
Girl, 15, killed in Ohio Township fire remembered for her ‘bright spirit’
Local
Tax filers claiming earned income tax credit to face refund delay this year
The IRS says it still expects to issue most refunds in less than 21 days, after Feb. 15.
Business
New fiduciary rules have financial advisors training, retiring
Advisers working with retirement accounts will follow a stricter “fiduciary” standard, rather than a less rigorous “suitability” standard.
Local
Supporters fear imminent deportation for Mexican native living in Pittsburgh
An attorney is preparing a last-ditch appeal, citing his community work and family ties in Pittsburgh.
Early Returns
Trump and his Cabinet picks prepare for grilling
President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts and other issues.
A&E
Patti Smith to bring 'Horses' tour to Pittsburgh in March
Punk legend will play the 1975 album in its entirety.
Life
Pittsburgh billionaire Thomas Tull adds farmer to his list of titles
Billionaire and part owner of the Steelers purchases a 157-acre farm in Washington County with plans to create a dairy and organic farm.
Local
Calls turn developers into donors for Peduto
The mayor's development chairman sought contributions from 23 people, including developers, but said no deals were made.
Business
WorkZone: New co-working space caters to women
A new female-focused shared work space on top floors of Downtown’s historic Frick Building aims to foster entrepreneurship.
Local
Pitt club members investigating the Zodiac murders
The Students Conquering Cold Cases club examines unsolved murder cases, looking with fresh eyes for new leads.
DeCastro, teammates talk about Ben and Kansas City
01.08.17 Steeler Report
Timelapse: Steelers in the playoffs
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Early Returns
A good bet: Trump will postpone Wednesday's news conference
Monday, Jan 9, 2017, 10:56AM
Michael Pound
Early Returns
Trump and his Cabinet picks prepare for grilling
Monday, Jan 9, 2017, 8:09AM
Jill Colvin and Laurie Kellman
The missing twins mystery
These
toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago
. Why did nobody notice until now?
