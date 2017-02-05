Sunday, February 05, 2017 6:03PM | 
Andrew McCutchen will move to right field in 2017. Starling Marte will replace him in center field.
Andrew McCutchen to move to right field for Pirates in 2017
Kang to participate in recommended treatment program
Pirates' Josh Bell to miss 2-4 weeks after knee surgery
Protesters demonstrate outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, Fla., as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the 60th annual Red Cross Ball at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
A view of the Wilson section of Clairton from across the Monongahela River in Glassport.
Former mayor sells drilling rights he owns under Clairton for $2.7 million
The produce terminal building in the Strip District where millions of dollars in street improvements are planned.
Produce terminal developer growing impatient with process
Frustrated by pace and process, Chicago developer McCaffery Interests threatening to walk away if it can’t get a deal done.
No Super Bowl for Steelers reason 51: bumblebee uniforms. Gene Collier says the football gods haven't forgiven the team for this contribution to the Pittsburgh fashion scene.
Gene Collier: Exactly 51 reasons the Steelers aren't in Super Bowl LI
The No. 1 reason is that the Steelers lost to the Patriots in the AFC championship game. They have never beaten New England in a title game.
Rev. John C. Welch, who is challenging Bill Peduto in the mayoral race, gives a speech on Saturdayat The Pittsburgh Project in Observatory Hill.
Welch touts 'people's campaign' in mayoral challenge to Peduto
Two weeks into his mayoral campaign, the Rev. John C. Welch rallied supporters of his “people’s movement” on the North Side. 
According to recent reports, old-school print, it would appear, is making a comeback. Skeptics, however, are quick to note you can’t judge a book sales analysis by its cover.
Read all about it: print might be on rise but book sale figures incomplete
Traditional print sales appear to be up in the U.S., but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Mad Hatter, Alice and the White Rabbit, in costumes designed by Sue Blane for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Derek Deane's "Alice in Wonderland."
Dance preview: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre plans a zany visual feast in 'Alice in Wonderland'
Derek Deane’s adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale returns to Benedum Center for the first time in nearly a decade.
Mark Clayton Southers at Pittsburgh CAPA's Black Box Theater.
Catching up with Mark Clayton Southers
After surviving a car crash in 2015, the Pittsburgh writer and artistic director keeps busy with August Wilson’s works and other projects.
Super Bowl LI prediction: Trump picks New England Patriots by 8 points
He is predicting an 8-point victory by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.
The American Dream is human rights
I have lived in chaos where there is no rule of law. Please, Americans, do not turn us away.
Models walk the streets outside Rebecca Minkoff's Soho store for a runway show during New York Fashion Week in September. The designer was one of the earliest adopters of the see now/buy now trend and reported a 200 percent increase in sales the month she launched her first shoppable collection.
Predictions for New York Fashion Week: Political statements? More diversity?
Here’s Stylebook’s scoop on what might make a splash during the eight-day marathon of runway shows that kicks off Thursday.
Craft Business Accelerator helps Vessel Studios to grow
Pittsburgh's must-see parties for February / Setting the SEEN
WPIAL Boy's Basketball: Mt. Lebanon Edges Baldwin, 52-50
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Celebrating Black History Month

This 1946 photo shows two members of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters carrying luggage at the entrance to a passenger train.
During the month of February the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is celebrating the many accomplishments of past and present African-Americans who have contributed to the city and its development. Here is a compilation of stories:

Let's tip our caps to Pullman porters

Freedom House Enterprises Ambulance Service
Dispatches from Trump Country

Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette. Local/Bubble Project Terry McDaniel of Armstrong County: "I know people with heroin issues. I share with them, I say, 'Man if you get struggling or you need some help or you need this or that, let me know man. We'll get you into help, well get you into counseling, We'll get you into rehab, whatever it takes man, whatever it takes to get that away from you.'" AND from the story Terry McDaniel talks of chasing his dreams and staying optimistic, but trails off into a rant about how hard it is to pay bills." At left is his girlfriend Loretta Hosack.
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.

Read more
