Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:35AM | 
President Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington on Wednesday.
Early Returns
Pittsburgh immigrants, their advocates react to Trump's refugee plans
City Council advances proposed protections for immigrants, refugees
Trump signs directive to start border wall with Mexico, ramp up immigration enforcement
One of the boats that the U.S. attorney’s office says Cynthia Mills, 55, of Robinson bought with the more than $9.5 million she's charged with stealing from North Shore-based Matthews International. SEE BELOW for a partial list of items seized.
Local
Feds charge Robinson woman with stealing $9.5M to buy luxury boats, furs, jewelry
A rendering of Covestro's vision for the autonomous vehicle. The concept car design, which was shown off at a plastics trade fair in Germany last year, features a display at the front end instead of a radiator grille.
News
What will the driverless car of the future look like? Covestro has an idea
Military veterans huddle together to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. in December.
PowerSource
Oil and gas industry recognizes Trump's positon on pipelines as two-edged sword
A cheerleader-in-chief won’t heal all of the oil and gas sector’s wounds, industry officials warned, and it may galvanize the opposition.
Abigail Beddal, a fabricator and shop manager, works to clear debris from the "Lion Attacking a Dromedary" diorama at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland on Tuesday.
A&E
Iconic natural history museum exhibit restored, reinterpreted, redisplayed
Museumgoers, enthralled by the diorama for generations, will be able to engage with the exhibit at a new location beginning Saturday.
Patricia Fowler with her attorney Matthew Dugan in August.
Local
Mother of missing twins charged with illegally collecting government benefits
Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for Patricia Fowler, 47, of Penn Hills.
Steelers Antonio Brown poses for the NBC camera after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sports
Joe Starkey: It's time for the Steelers to pay receiver Antonio Brown
His on-field production outweighs his rather tame off-field behavior, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Joe Starkey says. 
Mary Tyler Moore in the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
A&E
Mary Tyler Moore’s legacy will be one of importance across generations
Ms. Moore gained fame on two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms: “The Dick Van Dyke Show and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Old Sap, a whiskey developed in a collaboration between Wigle Whiskey and Four Seasons Brewery in Latrobe.
Life
Beer: Four Seasons and Wigle get sappy
Distillery’s next Brewer’s Series collaboration is a Belgian-style mash sweetened with local maple syrup that’s being released Friday. 
Must Read
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones industrial average at the opening bell Wednesday morning. The DJIA is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Business
Advisers weigh in on Trump effect after Dow passes 20,000
Advisers say what President Trump does for corporate earnings has more meaning than an outdated market barometer climbing past a milestone.
News
Pittsburgh Public Schools declares itself 'sanctuary' campus
Immigration agents would not be permitted on school grounds without permission from the district’s law department and the superintendent.
The 1905-06 Westminster College basketball team (and a dog).
Sports
Did Pitt really lose to Westminster by 93 points in 1906?
The veracity of a jaw-dropping result from a game played when basketball hardly resembled what it is now continues to confound.
Dispatches from Trump Country

Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette. Local/Bubble Project Terry McDaniel of Armstrong County: "I know people with heroin issues. I share with them, I say, 'Man if you get struggling or you need some help or you need this or that, let me know man. We'll get you into help, well get you into counseling, We'll get you into rehab, whatever it takes man, whatever it takes to get that away from you.'" AND from the story Terry McDaniel talks of chasing his dreams and staying optimistic, but trails off into a rant about how hard it is to pay bills." At left is his girlfriend Loretta Hosack.
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.

Read more
The missing twins mystery

Missing ...Ivon and Inisha Fowler as infants. Ivon’s eyes are closed. Inisha’s are open. Photo from investigators via KDKA-TV
These toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago. Why did nobody notice until now?
