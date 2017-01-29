Sunday, January 29, 2017 7:53PM | 
People protest President Donald Trump's travel ban at the baggage claim area at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon on Sunday.
Local
Crowds protest Trump's travel ban at Pittsburgh International Airport
PSU joins Pitt, CMU in condemning Trump's executive order on immigration
Trump gives no sign of backing down from travel ban
The Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oakland said routine testing turned up Legionella bacteria.
Local
Water restrictions imposed at VA hospital in Oakland
Patricia Fowler
Local
Mother of missing twins appears for arraignment hearing
Deanna Alko kisses her dog, Anchor, a Leonberger, during a rehabilitation session Jan. 12 at Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center in Ohio Township. Anchor, who holds expert status in water rescue, underwent spinal-cord surgery to remove a tumor at Purdue University, along with input from human neurosurgical doctors in Pittsburgh.
News
Dog undergoes rare spinal-cord surgery as UPMC neurosurgeon, radiologists give assistance
The dog is diagnosed with life-threatening tumor just days after achieving the highest level of achievement in human water rescue.
Antonio Brown’s worth, production and the shenanigans that fall in between the two are sure to be the subject of many offseason debates between now and the start of training camp in July.
Sports
On the Steelers: What they need to take next step
The Steelers are close to competing for the Lombardi and once again should be the second-favorite in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl.
George Balderose and his bagpipe students, Glenna Van Dyke, middle, and Rebecca Seaman take a deep breath before rehearsing a song during a Balmoral Pipes and Drums band practice at Hope Lutheran Church in Forest Hills.
Local
George Balderose has been there for people who hear the call of the bagpipes
Manchester resident has been teaching and cultivating a love of bagpipes for decades.
McDonald's has decided to go national with their Grand Mac and Mac Jr. burgers.
Life
McDonald’s Big Mac given tweaks on Jr. and Grand scales
The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. joined the menus nationwide this month but have been sold in Pittsburgh since November.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looks on in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the NHL All-Star skills competition Saturday.
Sports
Despite wave of young talent, Crosby maintains his spot as best in NHL
Despite a wave of young talent coming into the league, Sidney Crosby maintains his spot as the best in the NHL.
Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of Charlotte-Marguerite de Montmorency, Princess of Condé, c. 1610. Oil on canvas. Frick Art & Historical Center.
A&E
Rubens portrait of a fetching French princess a star at The Frick
After French King IV pursued her, Charlotte-Marguerite de Montmorency sat for a portrait that’s featured in “The Frick Collects.” 
Mister Rogers
Business
Petition started to rename Pittsburgh airport Fred Rogers International Airport
The petition writer wants to honor the children’s television legend.
Dan Rooney Cafe & Bar circa 1916.
Opinion
Brian O'Neill: The ghosts of a trendy neighborhood
More to Rooney family history on the North Shore than football —  there was Dan Rooney’s Cafe & Bar.
Michael, a freshman at Dartmouth College, poses for a portrait at the Baker-Berry Library on the Hanover, N.H., campus. Michael is not using his last name to avoid being identified.
News
Grit and determination mark path of homeless students
Tough situation in high school didn’t stop them from attaining success when it came to getting into college.
Water tower in Woods Run provides lofty refuge for 12 prisoners in protest strike Wednesday, June 27, 1962, at Western Penitentiary in Pittsburgh.
A look back at SCI Pittsburgh
Beer Me: Hazy days -- and IPAs -- at Dancing Gnome
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings discusses Clemson loss
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Dispatches from Trump Country

Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette. Local/Bubble Project Terry McDaniel of Armstrong County: "I know people with heroin issues. I share with them, I say, 'Man if you get struggling or you need some help or you need this or that, let me know man. We'll get you into help, well get you into counseling, We'll get you into rehab, whatever it takes man, whatever it takes to get that away from you.'" AND from the story Terry McDaniel talks of chasing his dreams and staying optimistic, but trails off into a rant about how hard it is to pay bills." At left is his girlfriend Loretta Hosack.
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.

Read more
The missing twins mystery

Missing ...Ivon and Inisha Fowler as infants. Ivon’s eyes are closed. Inisha’s are open. Photo from investigators via KDKA-TV
These toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago. Why did nobody notice until now?
