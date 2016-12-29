Sunday, January 01, 2017 4:33AM | 
Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist celebrate Saturday after Malkin's winning goal in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins' comeback win vs. Canadiens a fitting cap to successful '16
Letang's return to lineup felt in victory against Canadiens
Michel Therrien has high praise for Crosby
Patricia Fowler exits District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca's court in Penn Hills with her attorney Matt Dugan after her preliminary hearing was postponed in July.
The perplexing story of missing twin children that still lacks an ending
Medics carry a wounded person Sunday at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul.
Istanbul governor: At least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Soil is pushed up an incline in May during the first phase of the Almono Project at the old Jones & Laughlin Coke Works site at the Hazelwood.
Hazelwood, bruised and battered, poised for resurgence
Getting a jump start on Almono development, smaller investors and residents make moves to chart the neighborhood's course.
Steelers defensive back Justin Gilbert is one of the lucky ones — he escaped from the Browns.
Cleveland Browns just keep losing, but the Steelers have little sympathy
Justin Gilbert could get a little more playing time against his former team in the finale.
Kirk Shronce poses for a portrait at the Embassy Suites bar Downtown, where he works to fund a bilingual school his wife runs in Nicaragua for underprivileged children.
Downtown bartender funds education for 73 children
Kirk Shronce, a bartender at the Embassy Suites Hotel, and his wife, Patricia, own and operate Hope Bilingual Academy in Nicaragua.
An activist fights the wind as while walking along Flag Road at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation
Western Pennsylvanians at Standing Rock brave cold, tough conditions -- and drones
Local residents traveled to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where protesters hoped to stop construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
David M. Shribman: The 2017 fresh-start guidebook
With a president who breaks the mold, how much business as usual will remain?
Musicians of Local 60-471 of the American Federation of Musicians walk along Penn Avenue near Heinz Hall.
2016 may be best forgotten, but here's a quiz to remember it
It’s hard to say what was worst about the year, but you can take your pick from among what’s here.
James Harrison still is a ferocious defender, even at 38.
At 38, James Harrison remains 'a marvel'
The veteran linebacker on retirement: “I want to play this game and see where the playoffs lead us. I’ll make the decision after that.”
The Survivors | Businesses that can reinvent themselves are the ones that last
Companies good at reinventing themselves often are good at promoting self-initiative in employees, said an expert at Duquesne University. 
Cameron Jones created a line of animal-themed sleeping bags that kids can climb into. He’s expanded the line to include adult sizes.
Entrepreneur goes from selling cars to animal sleeping bags
The SnooZzoo, an animal sleeping bag that can be also be worn as a backpack, takes off with kids — and adults, too. 
A woman reacts at the scene of a mass shooting in Wilkinsburg, Pa., where, as of 1 a.m. on March 10, 2016, 5 people had been confirmed killed by multiple gunmen.
2016: A year in Post-Gazette Photos
Popping the cork on a champagne bottle
Steelers Tailgate Q&A: Wiping your seat with the Terrible Towel: fair or foul?
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
More Videos
George Taxi sells a bouquet of roses to a couple outside the marriage bureau near New York City Hall, Dec. 2, 2016. In the weeks before and after the election of Donald Trump, who promised to deport millions of immigrants in his campaign, the number of marriage licenses have surged in New York and other cities across the country. Taxi said his sales this November were far higher than in the same month last year.
Is Trump reason for marriage spike?
Thursday, Dec 29, 2016, 11:30PM  Emily S. Rueb
The Franklin Regional High School Band poses outside the Rose Bowl in 2012, the first of two appearances the band has made in Pasadena's Rose Parade. This year's version of the band has another high-profile gig coming: next month's inaugural parade for Donald Trump.
Franklin Regional band to represent Pa. in inaugural parade
Friday, Dec 30, 2016, 12:00AM  Laurie Bailey
SPECIAL PROJECT: OVERDOSED


The latest news and stories about the opioid and heroin epidemic. Send us your stories at overdosed@post-gazette.com.
