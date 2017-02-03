Friday, February 03, 2017 10:09PM |
Breaking News
Hundreds gather for service aimed at healing divisions
37 m
Regent Square Italian restaurant to close later this month
51 m
Penguins beat Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime
17 m
Pine-Richland grad Brandon Saad thriving after early-season struggles
3 hr
Penn State picks up two commitments for 2018, including four-star RB Ricky Slade
5 hr
Authorities investigate death of woman at site of Penn Hills house fire
5 hr
Judge won't permit 'guilty but mentally ill' plea by Hribal
5 hr
Hill District man pleads guilty in 2014 homicide during drug deal
6 hr
Girls basketball star Cali Konek now enrolled at Norwin, coach says
17 m
Judge won't permit 'guilty but mentally ill' plea by Hribal
Penguins beat Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime
Authorities investigate death of woman at site of Penn Hills house fire
Peduto administration plans advisory team to assess PWSA, 'possible restructuring'
Pittsburgh “has the duty to find new ways to improve our water services,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement this morning.
Paul Zeise: The Falcons will save us from more Patriots arrogance
With a win in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots will set the record for the most tainted titles of any team in the history of sports.
Hundreds gather for service aimed at healing divisions
The service aiming to start healing divisions, bringing together a racially diverse mix of local bishops and other church leaders.
Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
George Saad and his son have worked to help their family flee the war-torn country in recent years.
Tony Norman: Frederick Douglass, now more than ever
The great abolitionist, born in 1818, is back in the news again, thanks to President Donald Trump and his ace spokesman Sean Spicer.
For Penguins, goaltending decisions are necessary but never easy
With more back-to-back games coming up, it’s likely Marc-Andre Fleury sees a little more action in net.
Sports
GNC taking legal action over rejected Super Bowl ad
The commercial was to highlight Pittsburgh-based vitamin and supplement retailer's rebranding campaign.
Local
Contractor pays OSHA fine for Liberty Bridge fire without appeal
Joseph B. Fay Co. of West Deer paid OSHA’s $11,224 for not protecting plastic pipe that caught fire, closing the Liberty Bridge for 24 days.
Business
Trust takes next step to bring movie theater to Downtown
The Sixth Street venue would feature 4 to 6 screens, a bar and restaurant, and a convertible live performance space.
The week in photos: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
Pittsburgh's must-see parties for February / Setting the SEEN
Bridgeville house burns while family is out for birthday dinner
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Celebrating Black History Month
During the month of February the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is celebrating the many accomplishments of past and present African-Americans who have contributed to the city and its development. Here is a compilation of stories:
Let's tip our caps to Pullman porters
Freedom House Enterprises Ambulance Service
Dispatches from Trump Country
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.
Read more
MOST EMAILED
1.
Ron Cook: NFL salary cap should compel Steelers to trade Brown
2.
Construction begins on $700 million Southern Beltway
3.
Bridging the gap between medical and dental care
4.
As Republicans unwind ACA, the health savings account might have its moment
5.
Allegheny Health Network reports $39 million operating loss for 2016
