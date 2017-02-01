Wednesday, February 01, 2017 3:38PM | 
Rosette Cooley of Shadyside fills water buckets from a water buffalo at Fire Station 6 in Lawrenceville on Wednesday. Insufficient chlorine in Pittsburgh’s public water supply led to the closure of nearly two dozen grade schools and a boil-water advisory in about 20 neighborhoods.
Local
Water boil advisory continues for thousands of Pittsburgh residents
Beaver County water company steps up deliveries after boil-water advisory
Pittsburgh Public Schools to reopen Thursday after water advisory; universities alert students, staff
Lauryn Hill
A&E
Fans bail as Ms. Lauryn Hill is late for Heinz Hall show
Michael Cinefra
Local
Last teacher involved in series of Plum sex abuse scandals gets prison
James Franklin on signing day in 2016.
Sports
2017 Penn State national signing day morning updates: Nittany Lions' class hovers near top 10
Check back here as Post-Gazette reporter Dave Molinari will have coverage all day long of the Nittany Lions’ incoming class.
More than 300 demonstrators chant "Where's Pat?" at the fourth installment of "Tuesdays with Toomey" on Tuesday at the Landmark Building in Station Square. The weekly event is an effort to publicly confront the senator with concerns about Trump administration policies and appointments.
News
Busy signal: Some lawmakers have been tough to contact in recent days
Activists across the country say they have been unable to get through to some lawmakers’ offices since Donald Trump’s election.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi greets former player Aaron Donald during national signing day Wednesday at the team's facility on the South Side.
Sports
2017 Pitt national signing day morning updates: Paris Ford, Charles Reeves highlight class
Check back here as Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko will have coverage all day long of the Panthers’ incoming class.
Mario Longhi, president and CEO at U.S. Steel, said the company will increase spending to improve efficiency at its plants.
Business
With eye on efficiency, U.S. Steel boosting mill spending by $200M
Mario Longhi, the Pittsburgh steelmaker’s president and CEO, says the spending will enable its mills to produce more, higher quality steel.
Peach Martini, left, and Boston Cream Pie Martini represent the NFL teams playing in Sunday's Super Bowl.
Life
Kick off Super Bowl party with rival martinis: Boston cream pie vs. peach
The flavors of these gameday cocktails are inspired by the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Pittsburgh bassist Jonny Goood
A&E
Allderdice grad Jonny Goood going to the Super Bowl with Lady Gaga
The hip-hop bassist will play the halftime show.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi greets Penn State head coach James Franklin.
Sports
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2017
These buildings in the 400 block of Wood Street, Downtown, are best known as the long-time home of J. R. Weldin Co., a stationary and gift store.
Business
New clothing store tailored for women coming to Downtown
Peter Lawrence aims to satisfy the demand for more women’s clothing stores Downtown.
Terry Bradshaw is saying stuff, yet again.
Sports
Now Terry Bradshaw is talking about Ben Roethlisberger
The former Steelers’ QB has some thoughts about the current Steelers QB’s retirement talk.
Actor Lawrence Dobkin playing the role of "Walter Trump" in the 1958 TV series "Trackdown."
Brian O'Neill: (Walter) Trump’s wall (on 1958 TV)
Members of Pittsburgh Chinese School dancing team wait in the backstage before their performance at the first day of Chinese New Year in the 2nd annual Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration at Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.
Chinese New Year celebration
Chile Cheeseburger
Lone Star State staples will score at Super Bowl party
Dispatches from Trump Country

Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette. Local/Bubble Project Terry McDaniel of Armstrong County: "I know people with heroin issues. I share with them, I say, 'Man if you get struggling or you need some help or you need this or that, let me know man. We'll get you into help, well get you into counseling, We'll get you into rehab, whatever it takes man, whatever it takes to get that away from you.'" AND from the story Terry McDaniel talks of chasing his dreams and staying optimistic, but trails off into a rant about how hard it is to pay bills." At left is his girlfriend Loretta Hosack.
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.

Read more
The missing twins mystery

Missing ...Ivon and Inisha Fowler as infants. Ivon’s eyes are closed. Inisha’s are open. Photo from investigators via KDKA-TV
These toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago. Why did nobody notice until now?
