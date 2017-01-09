Monday, January 09, 2017 4:16PM | 
Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter congratulates Jarvis Jones on a fumble recovery against the Patriots Oct. 23.
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter placed on leave after arrest
Court documents reveal new details about arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter
Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers chat transcript: 1.9.17
Ben Roethlisberger never has a problem talking about his injuries.
Ben Roethlisberger: The boot is off, 'I should be good to go'
Hannah Milbert, 15, is pictured with her cat, Ninja. Hannah’s sister said it is believed the cat perished with Hannah in the fire, which destroyed their home Saturday in Ohio Township.
Girl, 15, killed in Ohio Township fire remembered for her ‘bright spirit’
Tax return check
Tax filers claiming earned income tax credit to face refund delay this year
The IRS says it still expects to issue most refunds in less than 21 days, after Feb. 15.
Kimberly Fleming, chairman of Hefren-Tillotson financial planning firm, Downtown.
New fiduciary rules have financial advisors training, retiring
Advisers working with retirement accounts will follow a stricter “fiduciary” standard, rather than a less rigorous “suitability” standard.
Alma Esquivel Hernandez , wife of Martin Esquivel-Hernandez, carries a sign “No One is Illegal”, joined by her daughters Shyla Esquivel-Hernandez (left) and Luz Esquivel-Hernandez during a rally in November.
Supporters fear imminent deportation for Mexican native living in Pittsburgh
An attorney is preparing a last-ditch appeal, citing his community work and family ties in Pittsburgh.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during his "thank you" rally in Hershey, Pa. last month.
Trump and his Cabinet picks prepare for grilling
President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts and other issues.
Patti Smith
Patti Smith to bring 'Horses' tour to Pittsburgh in March
Punk legend will play the 1975 album in its entirety.
Thomas Tull at his farm in Bulger, Washington County.
Pittsburgh billionaire Thomas Tull adds farmer to his list of titles
Billionaire and part owner of the Steelers purchases a 157-acre farm in Washington County with plans to create a dairy and organic farm.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto leaves the Fairmont Hotel after a campaign fundraiser at Habitat Restaurant Downtown on Nov. 15, 2016.
Calls turn developers into donors for Peduto
The mayor's development chairman sought contributions from 23 people, including developers, but said no deals were made.
Joanna Bailey is founder of Coterie, a co-working space that focuses on women, in the Frick Building, Downtown. Pittsburgh is one of first cities where the concept was developed after Coterie was launched in Charlotte, N.C.
WorkZone: New co-working space caters to women
A new female-focused shared work space on top floors of Downtown’s historic Frick Building aims to foster entrepreneurship.
Noted handwriting expert Michelle Dresbold of the East End discusses a letter written by the unknown Zodiac Killer with members of the Students Conquering Cold Cases club at the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt club members investigating the Zodiac murders
The Students Conquering Cold Cases club examines unsolved murder cases, looking with fresh eyes for new leads.
DeCastro, teammates talk about Ben and Kansas City
01.08.17 Steeler Report
Timelapse: Steelers in the playoffs
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
More Videos
President-elect Donald Trump, left, departs a meeting at the Conde Nast offices at One World Trade Center in New York on Friday.
A good bet: Trump will postpone Wednesday's news conference
Monday, Jan 9, 2017, 10:56AM  Michael Pound
The missing twins mystery

Missing ...Ivon and Inisha Fowler as infants. Ivon’s eyes are closed. Inisha’s are open. Photo from investigators via KDKA-TV
These toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago. Why did nobody notice until now?
