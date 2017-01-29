Sunday, January 29, 2017 7:53PM |
Breaking News
Crosby, Metropolitan Division win NHL All-Star Game
49 m
Crowds protest Trump's travel ban at Pittsburgh International Airport
1 hr
Mother of missing twins appears for arraignment hearing
4 hr
PSU joins Pitt, CMU in condemning Trump's executive order on immigration
5 hr
Trump gives no sign of backing down from travel ban
5 hr
Police investigating discovery of bodies in McKeesport home
7 hr
Water restrictions imposed at VA hospital in Oakland
9 hr
Clemson sends Pitt to sixth consecutive loss, 67-60
1 d
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order
1 d
Local
Crowds protest Trump's travel ban at Pittsburgh International Airport
PSU joins Pitt, CMU in condemning Trump's executive order on immigration
Trump gives no sign of backing down from travel ban
Local
Water restrictions imposed at VA hospital in Oakland
Local
Mother of missing twins appears for arraignment hearing
News
Dog undergoes rare spinal-cord surgery as UPMC neurosurgeon, radiologists give assistance
The dog is diagnosed with life-threatening tumor just days after achieving the highest level of achievement in human water rescue.
Sports
On the Steelers: What they need to take next step
The Steelers are close to competing for the Lombardi and once again should be the second-favorite in the AFC to reach the Super Bowl.
Local
George Balderose has been there for people who hear the call of the bagpipes
Manchester resident has been teaching and cultivating a love of bagpipes for decades.
Life
McDonald’s Big Mac given tweaks on Jr. and Grand scales
The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. joined the menus nationwide this month but have been sold in Pittsburgh since November.
Sports
Despite wave of young talent, Crosby maintains his spot as best in NHL
Despite a wave of young talent coming into the league, Sidney Crosby maintains his spot as the best in the NHL.
A&E
Rubens portrait of a fetching French princess a star at The Frick
After French King IV pursued her, Charlotte-Marguerite de Montmorency sat for a portrait that’s featured in “The Frick Collects.”
Business
Petition started to rename Pittsburgh airport Fred Rogers International Airport
The petition writer wants to honor the children’s television legend.
Opinion
Brian O'Neill: The ghosts of a trendy neighborhood
More to Rooney family history on the North Shore than football — there was Dan Rooney’s Cafe & Bar.
News
Grit and determination mark path of homeless students
Tough situation in high school didn’t stop them from attaining success when it came to getting into college.
A look back at SCI Pittsburgh
Beer Me: Hazy days -- and IPAs -- at Dancing Gnome
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings discusses Clemson loss
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Dispatches from Trump Country
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.
Read more
The missing twins mystery
These
toddler twins disappeared more than a decade ago
. Why did nobody notice until now?
1.
Trump will fight for all Americans
2.
David Brooks: After the march
3.
Luxury Marriott set to rise on Pittsburgh Athletic Association property in Oakland
4.
Holy Family Institute to open school in Ross
5.
Highmark opens the door to health care pricing
