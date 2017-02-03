Friday, February 03, 2017 10:09PM | 
Alex Hribal is escorted into the Westmoreland County Courthouse for a hearing
Judge won't permit 'guilty but mentally ill' plea by Hribal
Pittsburgh Penguins Patric Hornqvist puts the puck past Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period February 3, 2017 at PPG Paint Arena Pittsburgh, Pa. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Penguins beat Blue Jackets, 4-3, in overtime
Penn Hills fire fighters exit a basement entrance while investigating a fatal fire at 2558 School St. Friday afternoon.
Authorities investigate death of woman at site of Penn Hills house fire
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto during a press conference Thursday.
Peduto administration plans advisory team to assess PWSA, 'possible restructuring'
Pittsburgh “has the duty to find new ways to improve our water services,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement this morning.
Bill Belichick
Paul Zeise: The Falcons will save us from more Patriots arrogance
With a win in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots will set the record for the most tainted titles of any team in the history of sports.
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry delivers a reflection a service of repentance and reconciliation Friday at Hicks Chapel on the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary campus in Highland Park.
Hundreds gather for service aimed at healing divisions
The service aiming to start healing divisions, bringing together a racially diverse mix of local bishops and other church leaders.
Former Chicago Blackhawks player and Pittsburgh native Brandon Saad carries the Stanley Cup into a hanger at the 911th Airlift Wing in Coraopolis in 2015. Brandon's father, George, immigrated to the United States from Syria at age 18.
Brandon Saad's father, a Syrian immigrant, supports Trump's immigration ban
George Saad and his son have worked to help their family flee the war-torn country in recent years.
Frederick Douglass
Tony Norman: Frederick Douglass, now more than ever
The great abolitionist, born in 1818, is back in the news again, thanks to President Donald Trump and his ace spokesman Sean Spicer. 
“We feel like we have two really good goalies,” Mike Sullivan says of Marc-Andre Fleury, left, and Matt Murray.
For Penguins, goaltending decisions are necessary but never easy
With more back-to-back games coming up, it’s likely Marc-Andre Fleury sees a little more action in net.
Fox declined to broadcast the ad after the National Football League objected because some GNC products include substances banned by the NFL.
Sports
GNC taking legal action over rejected Super Bowl ad
The commercial was to highlight Pittsburgh-based vitamin and supplement retailer's rebranding campaign.
Contractor pays OSHA fine for Liberty Bridge fire without appeal
Joseph B. Fay Co. of West Deer paid OSHA’s $11,224 for not protecting plastic pipe that caught fire, closing the Liberty Bridge for 24 days.
Bally Sports Clubs building on Sixth Street in the Cultural District.
Trust takes next step to bring movie theater to Downtown
The Sixth Street venue would feature 4 to 6 screens, a bar and restaurant, and a convertible live performance space.
Ahmad Al Ali holds a sketch done of his family in his Crafton Heights home on Jan. 30, 2017. The Syrian family arrived in Pittsburgh Dec. 2015 as refugees from Jordan. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
The week in photos: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
Pittsburgh's must-see parties for February / Setting the SEEN
Bridgeville house burns while family is out for birthday dinner
Pittsburgh in Focus photo blog
Celebrating Black History Month

This 1946 photo shows two members of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters carrying luggage at the entrance to a passenger train.
During the month of February the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is celebrating the many accomplishments of past and present African-Americans who have contributed to the city and its development. Here is a compilation of stories:

Let's tip our caps to Pullman porters

Freedom House Enterprises Ambulance Service
Dispatches from Trump Country

Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette. Local/Bubble Project Terry McDaniel of Armstrong County: "I know people with heroin issues. I share with them, I say, 'Man if you get struggling or you need some help or you need this or that, let me know man. We'll get you into help, well get you into counseling, We'll get you into rehab, whatever it takes man, whatever it takes to get that away from you.'" AND from the story Terry McDaniel talks of chasing his dreams and staying optimistic, but trails off into a rant about how hard it is to pay bills." At left is his girlfriend Loretta Hosack.
The communities surrounding Allegheny County that sent Donald Trump to the White House are struggling, and they will be watching his administration closely.

Read more
