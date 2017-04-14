Columbus Dispatch offering 'crying Sidney Crosby' masks for Sunday's gameApril 14, 2017 8:33 PM
It’s 2017, but apparently “crying Sidney Crosby” is still a thing.
Pittsburghers doing the three-hour drive to Columbus for Sunday’s Game 3 between the Blue Jackets and Penguins can pick up a “crying Sidney Crosby” mask with their newspaper while they’re out there.
#CBJ fans, make sure you pick up Sunday's Dispatch. You can get a #SidTheKid mask to wear to Sunday's #PITvsCBJ game @NationwideArena. pic.twitter.com/oxfoXz2ZXf— Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) April 14, 2017
The Columbus Dispatch will be handing out said masks.
The Internet, of course, had many things to say about it.
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena This is the stuff pgh puts in their papers during hockey season pic.twitter.com/VrxBCPrps5— scott meier (@smeier87) April 15, 2017
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena You're not even worthy of little brother status. Sit down.— Joachim Hackshaw (@joachimorjoe) April 15, 2017
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena pic.twitter.com/DHgASsbaug— John Z (@JohnZSays) April 15, 2017
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena This is in poor taste, isn't funny, and it's PROBABLY a terrible idea to give the best player in the world further motivation, ha.— DX Traeger - PI (@DXTraeger) April 15, 2017
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena I don't see how the sight of CBJ fans disappointed will bring tears to Crosbys eyes— Matt Strausbaugh (@agentgraves13) April 15, 2017
@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena You should really ask @NHLFlyers fans if this is a good strategy.— Joe Valentino (@joeyv1007) April 15, 2017
This series just got more fun.
Edgar Ramirez: eramirez@post-gazette.com and Twitter, @ERam631