It’s 2017, but apparently “crying Sidney Crosby” is still a thing.

Pittsburghers doing the three-hour drive to Columbus for Sunday’s Game 3 between the Blue Jackets and Penguins can pick up a “crying Sidney Crosby” mask with their newspaper while they’re out there.

The Columbus Dispatch will be handing out said masks.

The Internet, of course, had many things to say about it.

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena This is the stuff pgh puts in their papers during hockey season pic.twitter.com/VrxBCPrps5 — scott meier (@smeier87) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena You're not even worthy of little brother status. Sit down. — Joachim Hackshaw (@joachimorjoe) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena This is in poor taste, isn't funny, and it's PROBABLY a terrible idea to give the best player in the world further motivation, ha. — DX Traeger - PI (@DXTraeger) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena I don't see how the sight of CBJ fans disappointed will bring tears to Crosbys eyes — Matt Strausbaugh (@agentgraves13) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena You should really ask @NHLFlyers fans if this is a good strategy. — Joe Valentino (@joeyv1007) April 15, 2017

This series just got more fun.

Edgar Ramirez: eramirez@post-gazette.com and Twitter, @ERam631