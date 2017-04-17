When and if Matt Murray is healthy enough to play again, he should have a seat on the bench behind Marc-Andre Fleury.

Murray is coach Mike Sullivan’s first choice and clearly will be the goaltender for many years to come, but he should be the backup for the rest of the playoffs. Fleury has proven in three wins that he deserves to keep the job for now. He has a 1.86 goals against average and has made 103 saves on 109 shots.

Sports are a meritocracy. Players have to earn their spot and prove they deserve to keep it. This isn’t to say Murray couldn’t get the job done if he was put back in the net. He obviously can and proved it last season. If Fleury falters, Murray will get his chance, but Fleury is in a rhythm right now. The Stanley Cup playoffs are often about momentum, and Fleury has been in the zone so far. There is no reason to make a change at this point.

Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky was perhaps the best goaltender in the NHL during the regular season but has been shaky in all three games. He was supposed to steal a game or two but so far has been one of the Blue Jackets’ biggest liabilities. Sunday, he let in at least two goals that most observers would consider to be soft. He also struggled to handle the puck and allowed too many rebounds that got out into the danger zone in front of the net.

Fleury, on the other hand, has hidden some of the Penguins’ defensive issues. He got off to a shaky start Sunday, though two of the first three goals were a result of defensive breakdowns. He allowed three goals in the first 6:10 but shut the Blue Jackets down for the next 50 minutes and enabled the Penguins to come back and take a lead. There were a couple of times late in the first period that Fleury saved the Penguins from falling behind 4-1 or even 5-1.

And let’s not forget the big save he made on Brandon Dubinsky in overtime. That probably should have been game over, with Dubinsky getting a clean look off a rebound, but, somehow, Fleury got back into position and deflected the shot with his face mask. Fleury is one of the only goaltenders athletic enough to get into position to make that save after being on his knees.

Fleury never has been the most technically sound goaltender and is somewhat unconventional in they way he plays, but what he lacks in fundamentals he makes up for with instincts and athleticism.

There is also precedent for Sullivan to strip his starter of the job after he gets injured. Fleury was concussed late last season and was out for the early part of the playoffs. Murray was injured to start the playoffs too but returned to take over for Jeff Zatkoff in Game 3 of the opening round against the Rangers. He then kept the job even though Fleury became available after the first round. Fleury did get his chance to win the job back when Murray struggled in a Game 4 loss of the Eastern Conference final against Tampa. Fleury started Game 5 but was not good at all, and Sullivan went back to Murray for Game 6 and beyond.

That showed Sullivan is willing to ride a hot goaltender but also isn’t afraid to make a change if they struggle. That means Murray, when healthy, should be ready to go because he may indeed get a chance to win the starting job again. That shouldn’t happen until Fleury has a couple of bad games — there is no question it should be Fleury’s job to lose now.