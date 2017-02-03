Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots are just one measly win away from making history. All they need to do is beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday and they will set the record for the most tainted titles of any team in the history of sports.

I mean, that backpack that disappeared earlier this week? C’mon man, that’s shady enough to cast a shadow of doubt over this one, too. How soon before that columnist gets a call from Brady to delete all of his text messages, then gets a shipment of free Patriots memorabilia? This will be no different than the tainted titles due to the tuck rule, Spygate, videotaped practices (allegedly), deflated footballs and fake formations. There is just no shame in Foxborough, Mass. — they do whatever it takes to win.

Those of us who don’t drink the Patriots Kool-Aid know the truth, but unfortunately the fans of that crooked organization don’t want to accept it. Thus, it’s imperative that the Falcons win Sunday.

It’s bad enough Patriots fans already are bragging about their dynasty and shouting down anyone suspicious of it. Just two weeks ago, I found this out the hard way when I picked the Steelers to beat the Patriots and pointed out the “extra stuff” that seems to happen when the Patriots play. That was met with a week’s worth of emails, tweets and phone calls to my radio show from Patriots fans whose kooky conspiracy theories make those goofballs hunting Sasquatch every week on Animal Planet look sane.

There are no asterisks in the record books, though. If the Patriots win, Belichick and Brady will become the first coach/quarterback tandem to win five Super Bowls. That’s one more than Noll/Bradshaw and Walsh/Montana, though it should be pointed out that neither of those duos ever needed a tuck rule or deflated footballs to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, nor illegal videotapes to win a Super Bowl.

There is far more at stake than just a trophy here. A Patriots win would make an already obnoxious group of fans far more unbearable. We just can’t have that. And luckily, we won’t.

Yep, that’s right. We won’t have that because the Falcons are the most underrated team to play in the Super Bowl in a long, long time. In fact, if you watched the coverage from Houston all week, you might come to the conclusion that the Super Bowl is actually just an intrasquad scrimmage. We have heard more about Belichick’s politics and Brady’s wife than anything about the Falcons. But Atlanta is very, very good, destroyed two pretty good opponents in the playoffs and they showed they can win in two different ways.

The Falcons offense humbled the Seahawks defense in their first playoff game, and their defense stifled Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Packers offense in the NFC championship. Neither accomplishment should be overlooked. Atlanta has best player in this game, Julio Jones, the most balanced offense and a defense that has become surprisingly stingy over the past six weeks (19 points per game in the past six). Soon-to-be MVP Matt Ryan hasn’t won a thing in his career but had a fantastic season and proved he can perform in big games.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has Super Bowl experience against the Patriots. He was the Seahawks defensive coordinator two seasons ago, watching his team lose, 28-24. Quinn’s defense had success against the Patriots, and even though Brady threw four touchdown passes, he also threw two interceptions, was sacked once and hit a number of times. Quinn’s defense did its job that day and would have led the Seahawks to a win, if not for Pete Carroll’s brain fart.

The Falcons will hold the Patriots to around 28 points like the Seahawks did, but unlike Carroll, Quinn won’t have Ryan throwing high-risk passes on the goal line.

That’s why the final score will be Falcons 38, Patriots 28, and all of humanity will be spared the nauseating love-fest of Belichick and Brady. Well, at least for one more year. I’d pick a wider margin of victory, but I had to factor in all the Xerox copies of Kyle Shanahan’s playbook the Patriots surely (allegedly) have in their possession...