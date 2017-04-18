The last time I saw Dan Rooney, Super Bowl LI was about to kick off in Houston. ¶ He invited the NFL Network’s Judy Battista and me into his box for a brief visit at NRG Stadium. Rooney had rituals before Steelers games, one of which was to meet an hour or so before kickoff with me, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com and, when she was in town, Battista, who previously covered the NFL for The New York Times.

We would chat about all kinds of things, even the upcoming game once in a while. I never asked why he did this, but Labriola had an easy explanation when I finally wondered aloud the other day: Dan Rooney simply enjoyed being around newspaper people, like his dad did before him, and loved the lead-up to kickoff.

That was a lucky break for me, because from the time the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette put me on the job covering the Steelers with three days left in their 1985 training camp, Rooney became one of my best sources — on the record and off — and one of my most admired people. He gave me good stories through the years, steered me in the right direction countless times, and while I’m sure some of my written words angered him, he never let me know it.

He recommended me as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the mid-1990s after Myron Cope gave up that job. A number of years ago, I wanted to give it up myself because I felt I wasn’t representing Dermontti Dawson well enough as a candidate, even though I felt strongly he belonged in Canton, Ohio.

Rooney told me, nonsense, keep at it; you’re doing a good job. So I did. Dawson was soon elected in 2012. Jerome Bettis followed him to Canton and I’m still on the board, taking Dan Rooney’s advice.

“Keep at it” was how Rooney lived his life, a reason the Steelers have had only three coaches going on 49 seasons. He made calm, deliberate decisions, and patience truly was his virtue.

But I did see his frustration erupt a few times, and I benefited from it. His team went through some rough times in the late 1980s, a period in which it lost a terrible game in Cleveland. The next morning, I walked to the end of the hall to grab some coffee in the team offices at Three Rivers Stadium. Rooney saw me and came out and started talking about the game. Chuck Noll was coach at the time and while he did not mention him by name, Rooney talked to me about “stupid” coaching decisions in Cleveland that cost the Steelers.

We all considered the coffee room off the record, but I asked him if he would put it on the record for me. He agreed and my story rattled the coaches, just as Dan, I’m sure, planned.

Another time, shortly after Rooney helped put Roger Goodell in the NFL commissioner’s chair, the Steelers lost a game at Heinz Field after some questionable officiating calls. Rooney ripped the officials to me on the record, fully knowing he was violating a league policy by doing so. Goodell saw my story, called him the next day and fined him $25,000.

I believe Dan felt it was worth it.

He gave me another rather big story when he told me years later that he intervened in the 2004 draft when he thought Bill Cowher and Kevin Colbert were leaning toward grabbing Auburn guard Shawn Andrews in the first round. Rooney said he “suggested” they take another look “at the quarterback.” They did and wound up drafting Ben Roethlisberger.

One year the Hall of Fame scheduled a meeting in Canton to discuss some possible changes in the voting system and eligibility. As a voter I was invited to attend, as was Rooney, who was chairman of the NFL’s HOF committee.

I planned to drive.

“You’re going with me,” Dan instructed. “We’re flying.”

I had never been on a small plane, never wanted to. His Beechcraft Bonanza was the same one Rooney set down on its belly on the grass at Allegheny County Airport in 2002 when the wheels would not go down (prompting this reaction back home: “My wife was ready to hit me over the head with a pot”).

You walked on the wing to get to your seat. Even his son Art refused to fly in that plane, which Dan piloted to scores of NFL meetings in New York.

“Ahhhh,” I hesitated.

“You’re going with me.”

So I did. He flew us to Canton for the meeting and back, a co-pilot with him because his family insisted on it ever since the belly-landing. Sunny, blue skies, a wonderful trip. Safe, sound and home for dinner. I will never fly with anyone else in a small plane.

Dan would pop into the press room, as his father did before him, and head straight toward me. “What do you think?” he would ask after some event, news conference or draft choice the Steelers had just made. I’d let him know, truthfully.

I would be invited into his office through the years to interview him about various stories. Always, there was small talk. At Three Rivers when the Rooneys were trying to deal with inheritance tax issues that might arise with the team as ownership was passed on to new Rooney generations, he pointed to the original Steelers charter hanging on his wall.

“I wish that thing was still worth $2,500,” he said, the entrance fee his father paid the NFL to start the franchise in 1933.

Back to the Super Bowl two months ago in Houston. Rooney was frail, had a difficult time walking for months and he would soon be diagnosed with an infection that weakened him further and likely led to his death. It was extremely painful to see.

Yet he was playing host in that private box to Joe Greene and his wife, Charlotte, and Steelers executives Omar Khan and Burt Lauten. Patricia, Dan’s wife of 64 years, was there, along with Judy Battista and me. Others would follow.

I asked him how he was doing.

“Fine,” he said weakly, and then, “How’s your girlfriend doing?”

Annie was sick four years ago; she’s healthy now. Dan met her a year later and told her, “We prayed for you, Annie.” That was his way.

“She’s great,” I said.

“Good, tell her I said so.”

Then we watched the game.

Ed Bouchette: ebouchette@post-gazette.com and Twitter @EdBouchette.