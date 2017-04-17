A public viewing will be held Monday for Steelers' owner Dan Rooney at Heinz Field, according to the Steelers.

Mr. Rooney died Thursday after a brief illness. He was 84.

The viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PNC Champions Club inside the stadium, on the North Shore.

On Tuesday, a funeral Mass is scheduled at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland, 108 North Dithridge St.

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Mr. Rooney's alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Rooney is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple's nine children.