So Pittsburgh’s week began without Dan Rooney, a surreal vortex in its storied history where the inevitable and the unthinkable somehow become the same, and a lot of people turned up at Heinz Field doing their absolute best to pretend it was just another static Monday.

Of course, it wasn’t, as the loss was still palpable, but the city responded exactly as you’d expect, bulling its neck to do the things we do, say the things we say, feel the things we feel while pondering a pretty dreary question: With whom or with what do you replace the irreplaceable?

“I don’t know, the only thing, I guess, is you take what he gave us and you try to give it to someone else,” said Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, standing about a manageable third down from the roses-draped casket of his boss, mentor, friend, the icon down the hall he never took for granted. “That’s what he’d want.”

What most seemed to want in and around the stadium Monday, four days after the Steelers president died at age 84, was that unachievable normalcy, which I guess is why the nice lady staffing one of the metal detectors at Gate B kept saying, “Thanks, enjoy yourself.”

Uh, probably not, but I know what you mean.

The line to view Mr. Rooney’s closed casket began forming about 1 p.m. and by the time the public viewing ended around 7, it was evident some among the quiet and respectful gathering were determined to keep even this Heinz Field experience as close to game day as possible. One in a bumble-bee Bradshaw jersey made use of a portable toilet along Art Rooney Avenue, and another came in full battle gear — player’s jersey (home black), Steelers ball cap, Terrible Towel dangling from the hip, blood-alcohol above the legal limit.

“I’m pretty drunk, but I do want to say I appreciated that man,” he said as the North Shore sunlight had begun to fade. “His father got the whole thing rolling and he really perfected it, right?”

Amen.

The line snaked through the Champions Club from one end of the massive stadium to the other, a route lined with a photographical tribute to the Steelers chairman and an unobtrusive soundtrack of Gaelic melodies with their trademark weeping bagpipes. Beyond the floral arrangements that had arrived from the Dallas Cowboys, from the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts, from Garth Brooks and many others, everyone who’d stood for up to an hour in the queue could pay their respects next to the casket and be greeted by members of the family.

“It’s sad, it really is, because he was a thoughtful, kind, considerate man, and that’s the way people should behave,” said Sam Strati as he left the stadium. A contractor, Mr. Strati first met Dan Rooney as he was renovating the house at 940 North Lincoln Ave. a quarter century ago. He was still getting Christmas cards. “For a year and a half, two years, I spent time with him. He used to come out at lunchtime and we would walk to the [Allegheny] Sandwich Shop [on Western Avenue]. We’d walk over there and people would stop him. And this is when, I forget, the quarterback was struggling or something, and people would tell Mr. Rooney how to organize the team.”

And that’s where Sam laughed, because … yeah.

“I said to him, Mr. Rooney, no one in this city, probably the country, knows football better than you. And yet you sit down and give these people valuable time and listen to their concerns. You know what he told me? He said, ‘You know why, because they’re the fans. There’s nothing more important than the fans.’ He took time to care for everybody who had an interest. That’s a rare quality. I’ve never forgotten that.”

Mr. Strati remembered as well some instructions Mr. Rooney gave him about the house he’d sold in Mt. Lebanon to move back into the family homestead on the North Side.

“He said, ‘Sam, I want you to go to 860,’ that’s what he called the Mt. Lebanon house, ‘I want you to go over there and knock on the door, and tell them I sent you,’ and he said, ‘I want you take care of the windows’ — he gave me a list of things to fix! — I said, ‘Mr. Rooney, you sold that house more than a month ago,’ and he said, ‘No, no, I want to take care of these things.’”

Near the exits along North Shore Drive, where the NFL Network did its level best to present the occasional dignitary, former Pirates manager Jim Leyland among them, Mark Shealey was trying to explain his feelings about Pittsburgh suddenly being without the man who’d converted the Steelers from a pile of competitive rubble into the model sports organization.

“I’m just so sad because he was a historic legend in this town,” said Mr. Shealey, 53, of the Hill District. “There are so many legends associated with the Steelers, but he was the top. I never met him, but I saw him a couple times at Heinz Field — I used to work there for some playoff games — and I just like the way he carried himself as a true Pittsburgher, in the city and around the world. I was so happy when he became ambassador to Ireland.”

Mr. Shealey was saying this not far from the statue of Dan’s father, Art, founder of the franchise, now decorated with flowers and messages.

The concept for that statue project really excited Dan because The Chief is depicted sitting on a bench, wearing his topcoat, and holding a cigar. “You’ll be able to sit on the bench next to him, just like you’re talking to him,” Dan would say.

True, but you’d have to get past the fact that you’re talking to someone who, if he stood up, would be 10 feet tall. Which is fine, because in this town, The Chief was, metaphorically, 10 feet tall.

Dan matched him inch for inch.

There’s plenty of room for another statue right there.

