WASHINGTON – Barack Obama will attend the funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who under the president served as ambassador to Ireland.

Mr. Obama is not expected to speak during Tuesday’s services at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland, spokesman Kevin Lewis said.

After Mr. Rooney died last week at age 84, Mr. Obama issued a statement calling him a “great friend” and a “championship-caliber good man,” who was well-loved by Pittsburghers for both his Super Bowl championships and his generosity of spirit.