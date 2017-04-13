Below is reaction to the death of Dan Rooney, who died Thursday at the age of 84.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement:

“Few men have contributed as much to the National Football League as Dan Rooney. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was one of the finest men in the history of our game and it was a privilege to work alongside him for so many years. Dan’s dedication to the game, to the players and coaches, to his beloved Pittsburgh, and to Steelers fans everywhere was unparalleled. He was a role model and trusted colleague to commissioners since Bert Bell, countless NFL owners, and so many others in and out of the NFL. A voice of reason on a wide range of topics, including diversity and labor relations, Dan always had the league’s best interests at heart. For my part, Dan’s friendship and counsel were both inspiring and irreplaceable. My heart goes out to Patricia, Art, and the entire Rooney family on the loss of this extraordinary man.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released the statement below:

“Pennsylvania has lost a true icon and one of our most revered citizens, civic leaders and public servants. Dan Rooney was truly loyal and dedicated to the tremendous organization he built and the city and country that he loved to serve. On behalf of every Pennsylvanian, Frances and I express our deepest condolences to the Rooney family, Dan’s friends and colleagues, and every member of Steeler Nation. He will be missed but his legacy will live-on forever in the hearts of the countless players, fans and citizens whom were lucky enough to experience his passion and grace.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued the following statement:

"Pittsburgh, and our nation, owes immeasurable gratitude to Ambassador Rooney. Thank you for your service to our country. Thank you for your devotion to your family and the Steeler nation. Thank you for all you have done for Pittsburgh."

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald released the following statement:

“The contributions that Dan Rooney made to Pittsburgh are immeasurable. Those of us who grew up in the ’70s know how his leadership of the Steelers took a team that hadn’t been successful into one that became extremely successful, and provided a source of pride to all of us in Western Pennsylvania.

“But beyond that, he used his influence to transform the NFL. His institution of concepts like the ‘Rooney Rule” and leadership on many issues set a great example for the generations to follow.

“He was a proud North Sider who was always committed to his neighborhood. I got to spend an afternoon going around his old neighborhood as he talked with pride about the people he grew up with, the things that transpired in his neighborhood, and how he was excited about Pittsburgh’s resurgence.

“His work was even felt on an international stage through his help to bring peace in Ireland. While he traveled the world as the US Ambassador to Ireland and an ambassador for the NFL, he was always a Pittsburgher to his core and was always thinking about what was best for his neighborhood and his city.

“The thoughts and prayers of this entire region go out to the entire Rooney family.”