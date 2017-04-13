Bill Cowher was surprised the first time he ever talked to Dan Rooney that football and philosophy was never mentioned in the conversation.

It was in 1992 and Cowher, a third-year defensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, was one of the finalists to replace Chuck Noll as Steelers head coach.

“He was asking me about my wife, my kids, what I like to do,” Cowher said. “I’d be on the phone with him the first five or six times I talked to him and you’d hang up and go, ‘OK, I just talked to him for 20 minutes and I don’t think we talked about football once.’

“He was really trying to get to know me. That was him. The person was more important to him than what you did. What do you stand for? He didn’t judge for accomplishment. He just judged you for a person. I grew to understand that about him.”

Cowher, a Crafton native, is one of only three coaches the Steelers have had in the past 50 years, all hired by Dan Rooney. When he replaced Noll, he took the Steelers to the postseason his first six years on the job, getting to the AFC championship game three times and losing the Super Bowl in 1995.

After a three-year absence from the playoffs, he made it back to the postseason four of the next five years, leading the Steelers to three more AFC title games and a Super Bowl victory in 2005. He credits Rooney for establishing the atmosphere that permeated the organization.

“The culture he built, the very fiber of who he was, was humility and responsibility — don’t ever forget where you came from and it was a privilege to be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Cowher said over the phone Thursday night. “He did that. He lived that. It was hard not to embellish that when your boss, your friend, your confidant, is living those same values.”

Cowher said Rooney not only had an amazing ability to identify the special qualities that make a head coach; it was just as important to him to hire a coach who fit in well with the people of Pittsburgh.

“They had to represent the qualities of Pittsburgh,” he said. “Not everybody could fit the city of Pittsburgh. That was really, really important to him. That’s where he grew up, that’s where he spent his life. The qualities he believed Pittsburgh was made of, the very fiber, was important.”

When the Steelers missed the playoffs three consecutive seasons, beginning in 1998, that was when Cowher learned even more about his boss. Most organizations would probably fire the head coach if that happened today. Not the Steelers.

“When you’re with him and going through tough times, he would almost say, ‘So what lessons have you learned?’” Cowher said. “He had this ability to listen to you and let you talk your way through a problem and let you pick yourself back up.

“He provoked thought for you. He was the type of guy who provoked thought and, when he left the room, you’d think, ‘What did he mean by that?’

“Honesty, when that guy’s on top of the organization, it permeates through the building and everyone took pride. Nobody felt any less in that building, whether it was the secretaries, the equipment guy, the head coach or the players.

“He’s just a special man.”

