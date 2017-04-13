The Steelers are playing host to Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu Thursday as they continue to bring defensive backs with first-round grades to the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex for predraft visits.

The Steelers previously had Washington safety Budda Baker in for a visit last week.

According to nfldraftscout.com, Humphrey (6-foot, 197) is the No. 2 corner in the draft after Ohio State’s Marcus Lattimore, who is expected to go in the top 10. Other draft websites have differing grades on Humphrey, and some have him being available at the end of the first round. The Steelers select at No. 30.

Humphrey had five career interceptions for the Crimson Tide. He won’t turn 21 until July.

Melifonwu (6-4, 224) has vaulted himself into consideration as a first-round pick after a sensational postseason. He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and also posted a 44-inch vertical leap. He had eight career interceptions and 349 tackles, including 118 for the Huskies last season. He was a four-year starter.

Melifonwu has been a popular player chosen for the Steelers in mock drafts by analysts. If the Steelers draft Melifonwu, or any other safety, they would have to figure out where he fit in their secondary. They just drafted Sean Davis to man the strong safety position last year, and he excelled in that role in the second half of the season. At free safety, Mike Mitchell is entrenched as the starter and still has two years remaining on his contract.

It’s possible the Steelers could commit to finding opportunities to play three safeties more often than they have in recent years. They’d have to do the same if they drafted Jabril Peppers of Michigan, another player that has been mocked to the Steelers at No. 30.

The Steelers also played host to receivers Mackenzie Hollins (6-4, 221) of North Carolina and Shelton Gibson (5-11, 191) of West Virginia, as well as Pitt cornerback Ryan Lewis.

Hollins and Gibson are considered middle round prospects.

The Steelers are expected to finish up their visits next week.

Here is the list of Steelers visitors through Thursday:

April 3: Patrick Mahomes, QB; Joshua Dobbs, QB; Joshua Reynolds, WR; Kenny Golloday, WR

April 4: Takk McKinley, OLB; Derek Rivers, OLB; Jourdan Lewis, CB; Montae Nicholson, S

April 6: Chris Godwin, WR; James Conner, RB; Budda Baker, S; Josh Jones, S; Jarrad Davis, LB

April 7: Zach Cunningham, LB; Carroll Phillips, OLB

April 10: Nathan Peterman, QB; Sam Ebukam, OLB

April 11: Tim Williams, OLB; Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE

April 12: Jalen Myrick, CB; Rasul Douglas, CB; Keion Adams, OLB; Jason Croom, TE

April 13: Marlon Humphrey, CB; Obi Melifonwu, S; Shelton Gibson, WR; Mackenzie Hollins, WR; Ryan Lewis, CB