Tom Modrak, a Pittsburgh native and longtime NFL personnel man who began scouting with the Steelers in the 1970s, died Tuesday at his home near St. Augistine, Fla.

Modrak, 74, was executive director of the BLESTO scouting combine at the time of his death from a neurological disease that was discovered in December.

The Steelers hired him as a fulltime scout in 1978 after he scouted for BLESTO. He became general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 and was vice president of college scouting for the Buffalo Bills for 10 years until 2011. He became head of BLESTO in 2012.

Former Steelers personnel boss Art Rooney Jr. hired Modrak part-time to review film of NFL players in the summer in the early 1970s before he joined BLESTO as a scout. The Steelers then hired him as a fulltime scout, where he worked 20 years before becoming the Eagles GM.

Modrak was class president at Carrick High School and graduated in 1965 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he played football. He earned a masters degree from West Virginia in 1972. He was inducted into both the IUP and Western Pennsylvania Halls of Fame. Modrak, who served two years in the U.S. Army, also was an assistant coach in college at West Point, Utah and Harvard and was an administrator at Penn State-McKeesport before he joined the pros as a scout.

Modrak is survived by his wife, Sandy (Bezila), and daughters Stephanie Dougherty and Erin Koontz.