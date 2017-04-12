Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was stopped by TSA agents in Alabama but not arrested after they discovered a hand gun and bullets in his carry-on bag, according to TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ, Golson was going through security at Mobile Regional Airport Wednesday when agents found a Glock .45 caliber pistol along with 23 rounds of ammunition. TSA agents called the police, and according to the report, the police offered to hold onto the gun for Golson until he returned from his travels.

Golson, a native of Pascagoula, Miss., was the Steelers’ second-round pick in the 2015 draft. He injured his shoulder during training camp of his rookie season and spent the entire season on injured reserve. Last season he injured his foot during training camp and also landed on injured reserve.

Golson, who played in college at Mississippi, is expected to challenge for playing time at either slot corner or outside corner this spring and summer, but Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this offseason the Steelers aren’t counting on him to contribute because he has missed two seasons.

“Last year it was one injury, now it’s two and it’s a foot,” Colbert said. “Anytime a cornerback or a skill guy gets a foot injury, you’re a little concerned. Does he go from being a 4.3 guy to a 4.5? We won’t know until we see him.

“I’m a little more apprehensive. Just from sitting out two years, where you haven’t played at all, it’s not real easy to just step out there and catch up.”

The Steelers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

