No position with the Steelers over the past five decades has been more productive, more famous, more adored by fans than that of linebacker.

Over the past 46 seasons, the Steelers have put 55 linebackers in the Pro Bowl, far more than any other position. From Andy Russell and Jack Lambert to James Harrison and Ryan Shazier, the Steelers have had a consistency at the position unequaled by others.

While overshadowed by their brothers on the outside, the Steelers do have a strong history at inside linebacker. Many more from the outside have made the Pro Bowl, but last season the Steelers two starting inside linebackers both were Pro Bowlers.

Shazier made it for the first time, and Lawrence Timmons did so two years earlier.

But the Steelers made little attempt to keep Timmons, who played 10 years for them after he became the first draft pick under Mike Tomlin. Timmons signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins for $12 million over the next two years. The Steelers went after a bigger fish, free agent Don’ta Hightower, but failed to land him and he re-signed with the New England Patriots.

Instead, Vince Williams will start next to Shazier. They signed Williams last August to a three-year, $5.5 million contract one season before his rookie deal would have expired after drafting him in the sixth round in 2013.

So, was the Steelers’ faith in Williams as a starter shaky enough that they went hard after Hightower, or did they just see a chance to get stronger at a position that was not one of their biggest needs?

We may know in this month’s draft, if they grab an inside linebacker in the first three rounds from another poor list of prospects at the position. Otherwise, Shazier and Williams would seem to be a good fit for them.

“We were very confident in Vince,’’ general manager Kevin Colbert said. “That’s why we signed him to the extension last year.”

The two inside linebackers are separated into the buck and the mack. Simply put, the buck is more of the inside tackler while the mack roams more freely and covers more receivers, although the roles can overlap.

Levon Kirkland and Larry Foote were the classic buck linebackers. James Farrior and Timmons were built more for the mack position. Timmons, though, played both spots, shifting from mack to buck with Shazier in the lineup and buck to mack when Williams joined him. Timmons also played on the outside in emergencies and had not missed a game in the past 120, with 101 consecutive starts. The Steelers could rue the day they allowed him to walk and put all of their eggs in the Hightower basket with its false bottom.

So now Williams is the buck and Shazier the mack, and their talents fit those as described. Shazier, the fastest linebacker in the NFL with 4.3 speed, has the ability to play all over the field. He had 3.5 sacks in 13 games last season at a position that does not promote them, missing three games with a knee injury. He also forced three fumbles and his 87 tackles ranked second on the team only to Timmons, who played every game.

Said Tomlin about his ideal inside linebacker, “That linebacker that’s capable of being a dominant player in sub-situations or on possession downs that can play in space that can cover people, be it in man or zone, I think you are going to see more of that as we continue on. I have witnessed it in the last 15-16-17 years.”

Williams was thrust into 11 starts as a rookie because of an injury to Foote and has been their top backup since. Indicative of his ability may have come in one of his four starts last season when he led the team with 15 tackles, including 13 solo, along with a sack in a 43-14 victory over Kansas City at Heinz Field.

They do have some depth behind them. They re-signed Steven Johnson, a sixth-year vet, to his second consecutive one-year free agent contract. Tyler Matakevich, a seventh-round draft pick last year, played every game as a rookie, mostly on special teams. L.J. Fort, who entered the NFL in 2012, played in 14 games last season, also mostly on special teams.

Timmons (114) and Shazier (87) were the top two tacklers last season for the Steelers and they combined for five of the team’s 13 interceptions. It was a productive duo and while the Steelers struck out on trying to beef up the inside on Hightower, Shazier and Williams should be able to uphold the team’s strong history at the position.

