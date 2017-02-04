HOUSTON — John Hannah of the New England Patriots is the best guard to play in the NFL, by acclimation.

A case can be made that Alan Faneca belongs in a group considered the next best. That theory will be tested today when the Pro Football Hall of Fame board of selectors picks its next class for induction in Canton, Ohio.

Faneca is among the 15 finalists, one of four offensive linemen and the only guard. It is his second year of eligibility, his second year among the finalists. There is no shame in not being elected immediately. Even the best had to wait, including perhaps the two best centers in NFL history, Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson. It took Jerome Bettis, who retired as the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history, five years as a finalist before he made it in 2015.

The wait can be excruciating. Faneca said he was “antsy” as today approached.

Whether it happens for him today or not, Faneca’s career was too good for Canton to ignore for long.

“He was as good a run-blocker as I’ve seen,” said Tom Donahoe, the top Steelers personnel man when they drafted him in the first round in 1998. “Good in space, could pull, totally unselfish, down-in the dirt, whatever he could do to help the team. That’s the way he played his whole career.”

Faneca played in all but two games over his NFL career, missing one with an ankle injury and another because coach Bill Cowher rested him and others in the 2001 finale against Cleveland with the playoffs coming up.

He made nine Pro Bowls, surpassed by only four other Hall of Fame guards. He made the all-decade first team for the 2000s. Only four Hall of Famers had more than Faneca’s six first-team All-Pros, and it should have been seven; only the great Hannah and Randall McDaniel had more than seven among the Hall of Fame guards.

The seventh should have come in 2003, when Faneca performed one of the most unselfish acts by an offensive lineman to help his team. He had made the two previous All-Pro teams at guard, then made the four after that season. But he only made second team in 2003 because voters did not know where to put him — guard or tackle.

An injury to Marvel Smith prompted Cowher and line coach Russ Grimm to ask Faneca to play left tackle for eight games in 2003. He first started there in the sixth game of the season at Denver, switching between guard and tackle often in that game, depending on circumstances.

“It’s not like it’s easy to do,” said Donahoe, now a personnel man with the Philadelphia Eagles. “It would be one thing if you asked a guy to go play right tackle, but to play left tackle, that’s pretty tough. He never played the position before. No matter what they asked Faneca to do, he didn’t balk.”

Finding statistics to highlight a lineman’s ability is difficult, but there are some stark ones to show what Faneca meant to teams’ running game. He also has a personal highlight — his block, pulling to his right, helped spring Willie Parker on his Super Bowl-record 75-yard touchdown run against Seattle in the Steelers 2005 season championship.

Cowher’s philosophy during his tenure was to run the ball, control the clock and keep it away from the opposing offense. It worked well enough that Cowher’s teams posted an incredible 106-1-1 record when they led at any time in a game by more than 10 points.

“That was ground and pound,” Faneca said. “We hung our hat on that. We kept a mentality that we were the cog that kept the whole team going. We were good running the ball, scoring points and keeping defenses off the field.”

Here is a measure of Faneca’s worth in various running games:

• He played 13 seasons for three teams, and, in 10 of those, the run offense ranked in the top 10 in the league. Six of those ranked in the top five and two finished No. 1 — the 2009 New York Jets and the 2001 Steelers.

• In the 2006 and 2007 seasons, the Jets ranked 20th and 19th in the league in rushing while the Steelers ranked 10th and third in those same seasons. Once Faneca left the Steelers in 2008 for the Jets, New York’s run attack improved to ninth and first in his two seasons there. Without their star guard in those two seasons, the Steelers run game slipped to 23rd and 19th in 2008 and 2009.

• Over that four-year period, the Steelers and Jets teams with Faneca averaged 4.4 yards per carry; the Steelers and Jets teams without him averaged 3.8.

“Faneca was a guy you wanted to run behind in third-and-short,” Donahoe said. “That’s who you wanted on the goal line. He’s going to get his guy off the line of scrimmage.

“He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around.”

