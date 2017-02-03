GNC says it will pursue legal action against Fox Broadcasting after the network rejected GNC’s first Super Bowl ad days before the game.

Jeff Hennion, GNC’s chief marketing and e-commerce officer, released a statement today saying "GNC was proud and excited to launch our Courage to Change campaign during the Super Bowl, one of the biggest platforms of the year.

“However only six days prior, and after two approval processes, Fox Broadcasting informed us that our company and our message of inspirational true stories was not permitted to air due to NFL policy. In turn, GNC has retained legal counsel and is in the process of preparing a formal complaint with Fox Broadcasting Company.”

Fox declined to broadcast the ad, a major component of GNC’s One New GNC rebranding campaign launched in late December, after the National Football League objected because some GNC products include substances banned by the NFL.

The Pittsburgh-based vitamin and supplement retailer says those banned substances are present in less than 3 percent of its products and they are not featured in the 30-second commercial spot.

The commercial, which reportedly cost $5 million, was set to be broadcast during the first quarter.

