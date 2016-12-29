What: Cleveland Browns (1-14) at Steelers (10-5)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Heinz Field

TV-Radio: Channel 2 KDKA; WDVE 102.5-FM, 970-AM ESPN Pittsburgh.

When the Browns have the ball…

Key Performers: QB Cody Kessler, QB Robert Griffin III, RB Isaiah Crowell, RB Duke Johnson, WR Terrelle Pryor, WR Corey Coleman, TE Gary Barnidge, LT Joe Thomas

Who’s hot or not: Kessler is 0-8 as a starter and could replace RG3 (concussion) if he isn’t cleared to play. That would be the seventh QB change of the season for the Browns. Such turnover has robbed the passing attack of any consistency. Pryor leads the team and is 13th in the AFC with 70 catches, 913 yards and four TDs, but he has just eight catches for 58 yards in the past three games.

What’s been working: The Browns had only 33 yards rushing in the first meeting, the fewest allowed by the Steelers this season, but Crowell has been running better and has 239 yards rushing in his past four games, including two rushing TDs against the Chargers. He ranks 12th in the AFC with 800 yards on 179 attempts, and his average of 4.5 yards per attempt is tied for fifth best in the conference.

Game plan: RG3 gives the Browns a threat of an additional runner, which makes the running game more effective. But, with Kessler, their third-round choice, they will attempt to throw more. The problem is, coach Hue Jackson prefers a vertical passing game, like he had in Cincinnati. And Kessler hasn’t shown the arm strength to be able to attack downfield and execute that scheme. The Steelers haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer in the past six games.

Keep an eye on: Thomas is a future Hall of Famer who is one of the most durable players in league history. Not only has he been selected to the Pro Bowl every year since he came into the league in 2007, a franchise-record 10 in all, he has played every snap of every game, a total of 9,857. His streak of 159 consecutive starts is the longest among all active offensive linemen in the league.

When Steelers have the ball…

Key performers: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, NT Danny Shelton, OLB Jamie Collins, LB Christian Kirksey, CB Joe Haden, CB Jamar Taylor

Who’s hot or not: The Browns will not have to contend with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, so that will be of some relief to their leaky and big-play-prone pass defense. The Browns have allowed 50 completions of 20+ yards, sixth most in the AFC, and 11 completions of 40+ yards, tied for fourth most in the conference. Opposing quarterbacks have a 101.7 rating against them, second highest in the NFL.

What’s been working: When a team ranks 31st in total defense and run defense and 21st in pass defense, not a lot is going right. But the Browns have found a nice combination at safety after moving veteran Tramon Williams from cornerback because of injuries and inserting Ed Reynolds II, a former fifth-round choice of the Eagles, at strong safety. They have lent some stability to the back end of the defense along with Taylor.

Game plan: The Browns don’t have to worry about Le’Veon Bell, who has averaged 139.1 yards rushing in his past six games. But that might not matter. They allow an average of 147.6 yards rushing per game, second worst in the league, even though the Chargers had just 34 yards last week. Prior to that, they had allowed 100-yard rushers in three of the previous four games. It’s no coincidence the Steelers had their three longest drives of the season — 8:02, 9:18 and 9:28 — in the first meeting.

Keep an eye on: Collins was acquired in a trade with the Patriots to be a do-everything player because of his athletic ability, but it hasn’t stopped opposing tight ends from having productive games. Tight ends have caught an AFC-high 92 passes and a league-high 13 touchdowns against the Browns, including seven in the past seven games. It’s probably a good thing for them Ladarius Green (concussion protocol) will miss his second game in a row.

SPECIAL TEAMS

DE Jamie Meder delivered the biggest play all season last week, blocking a game-tying 32-yard FG attempt with 3:45 remaining against the Chargers to preserve the first and only victory. Cody Parkey had a shaky debut after being signed to replace injured K Patrick Murray, missing 3 of 6 attempts against the Dolphins, including a 46-yarder at the end of regulation that would have prevented an overtime defeat in Week 3. Since then, he has been more than dependable, converting 16 of his last 17 attempts, though he had a PAT blocked and returned for two points to spark a comeback by the Ravens. Former Broncos P Britton Colquitt was signed in September after the Browns traded three-time Pro Bowl P Andy Lee to Carolina. Colquitt has punted 79 times for a 45.2-yard average. The Browns have always had good return specialists, but that is not the case this season. They don’t have a kickoff return longer than 31 yards and a punt return longer than 18.

To win, the Browns must…

1. Not let the ball drop. The Browns have dropped 21 passes from six different QBs, the 10th highest total in the league.

2. Hit the broad side of a Barn(idge). Despite playing every game after a Pro Bowl season in 2015, Barnidge has just 50 catches for 572 yards and only one TD.

3. Be tight on tights. Only two NFL teams — Dallas and Washington — have allowed more catches by tight ends than the Browns (92).

To win, the Steelers must…

1. Come after Cody. They had eight sacks in the first meeting in Cleveland, their most in 11 years.

2. Preserve and protect. Above all else, try to prevent injuries to other key players not named Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown and Pouncey.

3. Sing “Auld Lang Syne.” Remember times gone by — they are 16-2 against the Browns at Heinz Field since their return in 1999.

