Landry Jones will make his fourth career start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in what could be his final regular-season game in a Steelers uniform. A fourth-round pick in 2013, Jones is in the final season of his rookie contract and will be a free agent in March unless he is signed to a new contract before then.

With Ben Roethlisberger still in his prime, it will be up to Jones to determine if he’d like to pursue other opportunities around the league. The Browns game will give him one more chance to impress teams that are searching for a quarterback.

“It’s in the back of your mind, but first and foremost you want to win the game,” Jones said Wednesday after practice. “There is nothing that replaces going out there and getting a win. So that’s what I’m really focused on.”

Jones is 1-2 as a starter. His losses came against the Kansas City Chiefs last season and the New England Patriots this season. Ironically, his lone NFL victory as a starter came against the Browns, and he played just a few snaps in that game at Heinz Field last season before Roethlisberger relieved him.

“I’ve been in this offense four years now so I feel comfortable with everything we’re running,” Jones said. “We’ll put together a good game plan and try to win a ball game.”

Roethlisberger will be rested Sunday along with running back Le’Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown, center Maurkice Pouncey and perhaps some others.

Roethlisberger said he will get Jones ready for the Browns, but he’ll also take some time to prepare for the Miami Dolphins or Chiefs, the two possible opponents on wild-card weekend.

The Dolphins are the most likely playoff opponent. The only way the Chiefs will come to Heinz Field for the first playoff game is if they lose to the San Diego Chargers and the Dolphins upset the Patriots.

Roethlisberger said he is looking forward to taking the week to heal up, and he doesn’t believe the layoff will hurt the offensive chemistry.

“It’s just about getting older,” Roethlisberger said. “At this time of the year everyone is a little banged up and hurting. If Coach says take the day off, I’m not going to argue.

“Staying mentally strong is huge this time of the year, being mentally ready to go because it’s been a long season. Physically, it can be better if you get healthy and rested up.”

Green returns to practice

Tight end Ladarius Green returned to practice today in a limited capacity for the first time since being concussed in the Dec. 18 game in Cincinnati. Green remains in the NFL concussion protocol and declined an interview request Wednesday, but if he practices again Thursday and Friday it would be a good sign that he might be available for first playoff game Jan. 7 or 8.

Green has had concussions previously when he played in San Diego and headaches forced him to start this season on the physically unable to perform list.

Receiver Sammie Coates also returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. He missed the Baltimore Ravens game with a hamstring injury. Tight end Xavier Grimble, who injured his ribs against the Ravens, also was limited.

Roethlisberger and seven others did not practice Wednesday. The others were linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (not injury related), safety Robert Golden (ankle), defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle), safety Mike Mitchell (not injury related), linebacker Ryan Shazier (illness) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee).

Roster moves

The Steelers signed running back Brandon Brown-Dukes and defensive back Brandon Dixon to their practice squad.

Ray Fittipaldo: rfittipaldo@post-gazette.com and Twitter @rayfitt1.