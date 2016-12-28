Remember 2008!

That might be some sort of battle cry as the Steelers begin preparations to try to win a Super Bowl for the first time since that season. More immediately, it might be why Mike Tomlin will not play Ben Roethlisberger Sunday in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Cleveland Bowns at Heinz Field.

It was in a similar situation in 2008 that Tomlin did play Roethlisberger in a meaningless regular-season finale against Cleveland at Heinz Field, even though the Steelers already had wrapped up the No. 2 AFC seed. With two minutes left in the first half, Roethlisberger was carried off the field with a concussion. Naturally, the Steelers’ 31-0 victory was not the biggest news of the day — nor the next two weeks.

They were fortunate. Roethlisberger returned to help beat San Diego and Baltimore in home playoff games, then pulled off that masterful drive to beat Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII.

Lesson learned?

“There are several guys that I will look hard at preserving and protecting as we get into the playoff round with the understanding that we are the three seed,” Tomlin said Tuesday.

Not only will Roethlisberger not play, but neither will Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.

“If I get the opportunity to deem those guys inactive, then I will,” Tomlin stated, coachspeak meaning they will not play.

Others might join them, as the pulsating victory against Baltimore gives the Steelers a week to catch their breath and protect valuables.

Players missing out on individual accomplishments is the potential drawback. Brown leads Larry Fitzgerald in the NFL receptions race, 106-102. Bell leads DeMarco Murray by 2 yards and LeSean McCoy by 11 for the AFC rushing lead. Both easily could lose their grips on those two titles.

The only other time Tomlin faced this kind of decision was in 2007, his first season as coach of the Steelers. They clinched the AFC North Division title before their final regular-season game at Baltimore with no chance of earning a playoff bye.

In that game, Tomlin did not play Roethlisberger, Troy Polamalu or Hines Ward, and the team lost to the Ravens, 30-12. Then, Jacksonville beat the Steelers in the first playoff game at Heinz Field, 31-29, the following week.

The “play them or sit them” scenario has confronted coaches in these situations for decades. Do you try to stay sharp and on a roll — the Steelers have won six in a row — entering the playoffs? Or do you try to keep your most important players from injury in otherwise meaningless games?

“That’s a good issue to have, so I embrace it,” Tomlin said of those decisions. “I look at each individual opportunity. I don’t look at it globally speaking. I’ll do what’s appropriate for us this week in terms of getting our guys in position to win this game.”

Had Roethlisberger not recovered in time to play against San Diego in 2008, the Steelers might still be looking for that sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Bill Cowher had many more chances to rest players in those meaningless season-enders, and he did so at times with mixed results, judging by the playoff games that followed.

His Steelers had clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye before they played in San Diego to end the 1994 regular season. Cowher rested Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd, Eric Green and pulled Neil O’Donnell after one quarter. They lost by three to the Chargers. They beat Cleveland easily in their first playoff game. Then San Diego then came to Pittsburgh and pulled a huge upset in the AFC title game.

In 1995, again with a bye clinched, the Steelers finished up in Green Bay, and Cowher played O’Donnell the whole way but rested a handful of other veterans. They lost to the Packers but went on to reach the Super Bowl.

In 1997, again with a bye clinched, Cowher rested Jerome Bettis, who needed just 16 yards to break the Steelers season rushing record. They lost to what were then the Tennessee Oilers in Memphis and went on to lose the AFC title game at home to Denver.

In 2001, with the No. 1 seed clinched, Cowher rested Bettis, Joey Porter and Alan Faneca, played Kordell Stewart but pulled him early and beat Cleveland, 28-7. The Steelers then lost in an upset at home to New England in the AFC title game.

Again in 2004, they entered Buffalo with a 14-1 record, having wrapped up the No. 1 seed. Cowher rested Roethlisberger, Bettis and a few others, and they beat the Bills. They struggled to beat the New York Jets in overtime in their first playoff game, then lost again to the Patriots at home in the AFC championship.

