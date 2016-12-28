Le’Veon Bell missed the first three games of the season, but that didn’t prevent him from being named the Steelers’ most valuable player for the second time in three years.

Bell secured the award with a strong second-half surge. He has rushed for 100 yards or more in five of the past six games, and his performance in a game at Buffalo earlier this month was one of the best single-game performances in NFL history.

Bell set a franchise record with 236 rushing yards against the Bills and became the second player in NFL history to reach 225 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the same game. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is the only other player to accomplish that feat.

Bell is second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,268) and rushing yards per game (108.7). He has reached 100 yards from scrimmage in 11 of the 12 games he has played. His 1,884 yards from scrimmage are the third-most in franchise history. He leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game (157).

Bell is the sixth consecutive offensive player to win Steelers’ MVP. Troy Polamalu was the last defensive player to win in 2010.

