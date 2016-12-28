Gerry Dulac: All right, everyone, let's get started. Fire away....

J_Wobble: Who would your vote be for Rookie of the Year?

Gerry Dulac: In the league or on the team?

vandalay,art: sounds like Bradshaw needs to move on to his life's work--real estate broker in Louisiana-- do Yo agree ?

Gerry Dulac: He needs to learn to not utter moronic comments about subjects he intrinsically knows nothing about

wnysteelerfan: Will Tuitt and Green make it back for the playoffs and do you think it is a mistake resting any players this coming Sunday?

Gerry Dulac: Tuitt will be back for the playoffs. Not sure about Green. When you missed the time he did from training camp till November because of concussion-like symptons, and then sustain a concussion, not a good thing.

Dude_From_Cali: Artie's Unnecessary Roughness call, WR's left foot was out by inches while his entire body was in bound? Ticky Tack or correct call?

Gerry Dulac: I didn't have a problem with it.

Troy: I thought Shazier and Mitchell both had tough games Sunday. Your thoughts?

Gerry Dulac: You mean tough as in not-so-good, or tough as in nasty/physical?

Ron in VA: In every view of AB's game winning touchdown, Weddle committed a BIG TIME face mask on AB but no flags were thrown. Yeah, we won, but that should have been at least called for Tomlin to decline. Had AB not scored, that penalty would have stopped the clock and gave us another shot. Did the REFs miss one?

Gerry Dulac: Yes they did!!

Dude_From_Cali: Does NFL committee REVIEW each game's blown calls and upon finding them, what are the protocols for better results, improvements? Or none?

Gerry Dulac: Yes, officials are reviewed and graded after each game. Bad grades mean fewer big games for them to work

Troy: Not so good

Gerry Dulac: I thought they were fine. Agreed, Mitchell got run over on the TD run by the fullback, but Shazier was fine. He had 10 tackles. He just didnt make the plays behind the line of scrimmage to which we are accustomed

Scott from Amsterdam: The general consensus seems to be that the Dolphins would be the easier wildcard matchup...do you agree? Sure they are working with a backup QB, but their running game is their primary strength.

Gerry Dulac: Not sure about that. When you can run the ball like they do w Jay Ajayi, as the Steelers discovered in October, that can be a problem. But both Miami and Oakland have backup QBs so thats a plus for the Steelers.

Ryan Howard: Why do they use Chris Hubbard as the Extra blocker? Don't you think BJ Finney is a better blocker and more athletic?

Gerry Dulac: Apparently they don't. And they know more than you and me.

Ron in VA: Do we expect to see D. Williams play against Cleveland? Perfect game for him to shake off the rust for the playoff run.

Gerry Dulac: That is correct.

Guest: Tomlin already mentioned the killer B's being rested and possibly pouncey. Did he mention anyone on the defensive side i.e Shazier or Harrison

Gerry Dulac: He didn't, but I'm sure Harrison won't play, and either Timmons or Shazier, maybe even both. Especially because you have Vince Williams in reserve. Wouldnt be surprised to see Mike Mitchell not play, too.

sixburgh: Dolphins are a better team than people are giving them credit for. i want the rematch but with their threat of running the ball and 3 good receivers (stills,Landry,Parker) do you think our DBS can keep them contained even with Matt Moore?

Gerry Dulac: I agree. They have good talent at the wideout w a good running game. Abd Matt Moore will have three games under his belt by the time he faces the Steelers

stillcajun: Do you believe that Coates will play to get him acclimated before the playoffs?

Gerry Dulac: If his hamstring is fine, he will play, absolutely. If not, he won't play

GSK: Hi Gerry, is L. Bell your team MVP? Has the team ever voted for a unit? The o-line has been solid on this win streak.

Gerry Dulac: You can toss a coin between Bell and Ben. But I guess I would lean toward Bell because of how consistently good he has been. But MVP stands for most valuable player, not MVU, most valuable unit

Don: Is Coates hand injury back to 100%?

Gerry Dulac: It appears to be.

andy: Are you hearing anything about what the Steelers will do with signing Bell after the season...franchise, etc?

Gerry Dulac: No, but it makes sense at the very least to franchise him. They are not about to let him go, if that's your concern.

Danny B: Do you think the steelers have a good shot at beating the cheatriots in NE in the AFC title game if it gets to that

Gerry Dulac: Of course. If they get that far, that means they will have won nine in a row. No reason they can't.

GLENN: DO YOU AGREE IF WE PLAY MIAMI LOAD 8 IN BOX I HAVE CONFIDENCE IN BURNS 1 ON 1 ON OUTSIDE

Gerry Dulac: I don't know how they will line, but their priority will be to stop the run. That, though, is no secret.

Ray: Have you ever seen sitting guys cause locker room issues? Talking heads were saying that sitting one guy but not another causes friction in the locker room, guys get jealous.

Gerry Dulac: Agreed. Players aren't stupid. They see favoritism. And hypocrisy

Bob in TN: Ravens linemen were dragging and pulling running backs to get them more yardage. Isn't that illegal?

Gerry Dulac: You're allowed to push but not drag. That used to be illegal. Not so anymore.

stillcajun: Do you see the secondary as being greatly improved or is it more a product of getting a pass rush up front?

Gerry Dulac: Well, those things work hand in hand. Maybe it's that the secondary is better and that's helping the pass rush get an extra second or two for sacks?

Scott from Amsterdam: If the medical staff won't let Green out of the concussion protocol because of his past history of head injuries, then why let him play ever again? Seems like the way this is headed...

Gerry Dulac: Nobody said they won't let him out. It just might take a little longer. And, to your point, some players have retired for that very reason -- the risk of another and possibly more trauma is too great

Chris: Do you think Belicheck will try to lose on purpose to set up a KC-Pitt wild card game? Chances are Oakland will lose to Denver, thereby assuring NE the 1 seed. KC and Pitt are definitely the top threats to NE. Pats did it last year in week 17 game with Miami and Bellicheck has done it in the past

Gerry Dulac: No.

GLENN: WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHAZIER PENALTY GETTING TIRED OF THESE NFL RULES

Gerry Dulac: You are not alone. I think all the penalties being legislated are turning off viewers and fans

Jack Deloplain: How much of a surprise has the improving defense been?

Gerry Dulac: Well, if you remember, the same thing happened last year when they got to the postseason. Their defense did a good job shutting down two of the top AFC offenses for 3 1/2 quarters -- Cincinnati and Denver. This defense has better players in the back end, though they have been without Heyward.

Norm in the Netherlands: Hey Gerry, the last call on AB's reach, seems like a bad one: if he's tackled the game's almost certainly over, whereas we coulda' had 2 shots into the endzone; was that Ben's or whose?

Gerry Dulac: Yeah, terrible call. I bet the Ravens think so too

Chris: Gary, could you expand on your answer? Not Bellicheck in particular, but do you think coaches in the past have tried to manipulate seating?

Gerry Dulac: I don't know of one ever.

Guest: Do you think the return of Bud Dupree is the main reason for the defense playing better

Gerry Dulac: Not at all, though it heklps having him back. I think the health of Shazier, the play of Timmons and the growth of the two rookies in the secondary are bigger reasons.

vandalay,art: are defensive backs taught not to turn around to locate a pass--it seems that most of them just try to swipe the pass out or a receivers hands and do not turn for the ball

Gerry Dulac: To a degree, I agree with you. But I think what they are taught is that when they are beat and can't get in position to defend the ball, or get their head around, then watch their arms and time your swipe to knock the ball from their arms or hands.

Bill: Who is actaully the best matchup for NE? If KC or Miami can get an upset in Foxboro and Pittsburgh makes it to the AFC Championship, that puts the game in Pittsburgh, Correct?

Gerry Dulac: The only way the AFC title game is in Pittsburgh if NE and the No. 2 seed are knocked off in the divisional round. As it stands now, if Miami would knock them off, as you suggest, that means Miami beat Pittsburgh.

andy: The word out of Miami is that Tannehill may play in the Wild Card game. Does that change your opinion about the Steelers chances of beating the Dolphins?

Gerry Dulac: No. I never base my pick on one player, unless it's Tom Brady.

Dennis M: Did you find it strange that we waited until the 4th Quarter to move AB around (slot)

Gerry Dulac: Hate to tell you, they were moving him all game. They do that just about every game.

Ron in VA: Do we have any backs or receivers that have an arm? That Dez Bryant TD pass was sweet, I'd like to think we have that kind of play up our sleeve

Gerry Dulac: I saw the play and I liked it but I certainly wouldn't say Dez has an arm because of that play. He had nice touch is what he had. He floated the ball to Witten. But FYI -- Antonio Brown is lefthanded and was once a QB.

GSK: Hi Gerry, as far as you know has Bradshaw ever had a meaningful conversation with Tomlin?

Gerry Dulac: Not that I'm aware of. If he has, it was a long time ago, right after Tomlin arrived

M: Ben is having some sloppy streaks then looks like a pro bowler. Any concerns about him having a 2 or 3 pick playoff game?

Gerry Dulac: Not until he throws them. I had those concerns when I saw that second pick against the Ravens. And look how it ended.

Gerry Dulac: OK kids, we're running out of time. Only two-word answers the rest of the way.

Stephen: With L.Jones basically getting an audition for the rest of the NFL on Sunday against the browns, do you think the Steelers will give Mettenberger some snaps since he's under contract/will be your #3 for the next few years?

Gerry Dulac: Uh, no.

TXSteeler: Ayers was said to be a good returning in college. With Pitts kick return issues and the lack of meaningfulness of the game is their any chance he gets a look this Sunday?

Gerry Dulac: Good idea

WYO Bill: Jarvis Jones a no-brainer cut after the season. Where is Ryan Harris?

Gerry Dulac: Likely move.

Gerry Dulac: Harris IR

James: Is Coates expected to play this Sunday?

Gerry Dulac: We'll see

Ohio Pete: Do you think the Steelers should play all of their defensive starters at least half to keep the game close? Losing to the Browns in the final game is meaningless, but it sure is nice to go into the playoffs with a win.

Gerry Dulac: Do not

Guest: AFC teams are locked and Steelers are locked at #3, but a lot could happen with other team's seeding. What is the best case scenario for the Steelers

Gerry Dulac: Win, win

James: Gerry, after reading Bradshaw's comments about Tomlin "The Cheerleader" - how much actual coaching does a head coach actually do? Is the job more of a CEO. Does Tomlin do any of the teaching during practice?

Gerry Dulac: Coaches coach

Matt in Maryland: When will the coaching staff start going to the no-huddle earlier in the game? Falling behind by double digits and hoping for a late rally can't be a good formula for success in the playoffs.

Gerry Dulac: I'll convey

Jon: Any word if Heyward Bey will get on the field Sunday?

Gerry Dulac: Played Sunday

J from Italy: most underrated steelers player? thiis season and allover.

Gerry Dulac: Marcus Gilbert

Norm in the Netherlands: How good is our O-line, (how bad Ravens D-line)?

Gerry Dulac: Very good

Guest: The Steelers history in New England is awful, is that in their head if they have to go up there for the championship?

Gerry Dulac: Just ours

Anthony JH: What was the point of Bradshaw comments, bitternesss against Steeler organization, lacking knowledge of what it takes to manage/lead an organization(being QB is not managing organization) or simply Terry being Terry ?

Gerry Dulac: Insecurity. Issues

Guest: Do you think KC has a better than average shot in NE?

Gerry Dulac: Absolutely yes

Gerry Dulac: Ok kids.

Gerry Dulac: Thats all.

Gerry Dulac: Time expired.

Gerry Dulac: Happy New Year.

Oops, that's three words.