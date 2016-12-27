The Steelers have their fair share of injuries as this season’s playoffs approach, but their big three of Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger are healthy at the end of the season for the first time since Bell was drafted in 2013.

Bell missed the past two postseasons with knee injuries and Brown missed the divisional-round game against the Broncos in January because of a concussion. The Steelers started Ben Tate and Fitzgerald Toussaint at running back in playoff games in 2014 and 2015. That won’t happen this season unless the coaches get a brain cramp and decide to play Bell in the regular-season finale against the Browns.

Bell, Brown and Roethlisberger showed how star players can take over games Sunday when they combined for an epic fourth-quarter comeback to down the Ravens, 31-27, for the AFC North Division title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — one to Brown and one to Bell — and Bell ran for another touchdown as the Steelers outscored the Ravens, 21-7, over the final 12 minutes of the game.

Every team is dealing with injuries at this time of the year, but the ones that have their stars healthy are the ones that have the best chance of advancing deep into the postseason.

“Hopefully, we can keep it that way, knock on wood,” right guard David DeCastro said. “As you can see we’re a confident team. We have some weapons, man. We had some problems with injuries that kind of snowballed against us last year. But we’re extremely confident. We just have to keep it that way.”

The AFC playoff field is set, and the Steelers are one of the lucky teams that have their stars available for the tournament. In fact, there is a strong possibility the Steelers’ path to the AFC championship could include games against two other teams that will be playing with backup quarterbacks in the playoffs because their starters are injured.

Miami will be the No. 6 seed and come to Heinz Field for the first playoff game if it loses to New England Sunday, or if Kansas City wins its regular-season finale in San Diego. The Dolphins are playing with backup Matt Moore after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his knee earlier this month.

If the Steelers got past the Dolphins in the first round their second game could be in Oakland, where backup quarterback Matt McGloin has taken over for starter Derek Carr, who fractured his fibula Saturday and will miss the rest of the season.

If the Raiders beat the Broncos Sunday and the Patriots beat the Dolphins, the Raiders will be the No. 2 seed and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Their first playoff game would be at home against the Steelers, if the Steelers are victorious on wild-card weekend.

There are a few ifs in that scenario, but it finally seems as if things might be breaking right for the Steelers as the playoffs get near.

“We all know what we want,” right tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “Last year hurt us because we had a great team. We had a really good offense that we felt like we could ride a long way. But now that the defense has been playing unbelievable and the offense has been playing really good down the stretch, and making big plays when plays are needed, that just makes this team unique. It’s special. We earned the right to play in the playoffs. Now we can write on our own story from here on out.”

Just another day at the office

While Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell made all the biggest plays against the Ravens, the Steelers got some solid contributions from players at the bottom of the 53-man roster.

Rookie receiver Demarcus Ayers, who spent most of the season on the practice squad, got to play because Sammie Coates could not due to a hamstring injury. Ayers drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty on the fourth-quarter drive that pulled the Steelers within three points. He also caught a pass for 9 yards on the final drive.

Young tight ends Jesse James and Xavier Grimble made sure the offense didn’t miss Ladarius Green, who missed the game with a concussion. Grimble caught a 20-yard touchdown on the Steelers’ first drive of the game, and James caught four passes for 49 yards, including two on the final drive. His final catch, on a third down, set up Brown’s winning score.

Eli Rogers is in his first season and also made some big plays to help the Steelers win. He had four catches for 84 yards, including a diving 20-yard catch with 41 seconds left that gave the Steelers a first down at the Baltimore 19.

“I work hard,” Rogers said. “You live for those moments. That’s why you play the game. I love those moments.”

Coach Mike Tomlin’s adage “the standard is the standard” was held up by all of the younger players who played important roles in the division championship.

“People don’t know the work we put in during the week,” first-year receiver Cobi Hamilton said. “We have confidence in everyone in here. It’s ‘Don’t panic.’ We know we can play. We just go out there and play. The work we put in throughout the week shows. [Tomlin] puts us in those situations all the time. It was just another day at the office.”

Slotted into position

Roethlisberger said the Steelers simply went into “attack mode” in the fourth quarter and that was the reason for the 21-point outburst that won the game. But there might have been a more subtle adjustment the Steelers made that allowed Brown to get 89 of his 96 receiving yards after halftime.

According to Ravens rookie cornerback Tavon Young, the Steelers had more success in the fourth quarter because Brown played in the slot rather than on the outside.

“He is their No. 1 receiver so of course they were targeting him, but he really didn’t do nothing when he was on the outside,” Young said. “Once they put him in the slot and they were working him against our zones he was able to get free.”

Roster move

The Steelers on Monday signed running back Daryl Richardson to their practice squad. Richardson was released Saturday when the Steelers signed Johnny Maxey and cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz from their practice squad for the Ravens game.

Ray Fittipaldo: rfititpaldo@post-gazette.com and Twitter @rayfitt1.