Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday took a shot at former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who criticized his coaching ability last week and referred to him as a “cheerleader guy.”

“Terms like cheerleader guy fall outside the bounds [of criticism],” Tomlin said. “That falls more into the area of disrespect and unprofessionalism. But what do I know. I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan.”

The latter was a rare public slap from Tomlin, who was referring to Henderson saying of the four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback that he “couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the C and the A” before Super Bowl XIII.