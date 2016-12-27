Steelers coach Mike Tomlin indicated today he will not play at least four of his offensive stars — Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey — in Sunday’s meaningless season-finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin cited past postseasons in which the Steelers were without three of those players — and because his team is locked into the No. 3 seed for the AFC playoffs — as the reason he will not play them against the Browns.

“I’ll look hard at preserving and protecting [those] guys,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin cited Bell as an example because they have gone into the past two postseasons without Bell. Two years ago, their Pro Bowl running back was injured in the season finale against Cincinnati and missed a wild-card playoff game the following week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The circumstances, though, were a little different in 2014 because the game against the Bengals was for the division title, unlike Sunday’s game against the Browns.

“It will be nice to take Le’Veon Bell into a playoff stadium, something we haven’t been able to do the past two years,” Tomlin said. “Antonio Brown, it will be nice to take him into a playoff stadium. Maurkice Pouncey is another guy. It’s nice for us to do it with Maurkice Pouncey. I played a Super Bowl without Maurkice Pouncey.”

But, aside from those four, Tomlin said all other players, right now, are subject to play against the Browns. However, it is likely he will also reset veteran defenders such as James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and possibly Mike Mitchell.

“If I can rest … I’ll take that rest,” Roethlisberger said today on his weekly radio show.

Tomlin also said tight end Ladarius Green, who did not play in the comeback victory against the Ravens, remains in concussion protocol.

Gerry Dulac: gdulac@post-gazette.com