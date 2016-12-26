There were only a few more seconds remaining the previous time Ben Roethlisberger beat the Baltimore Ravens with a harrowing, nail-biting pass at the goal line. Like that time, this one also came from the 4.

And, like that time, this one clinched the AFC North Division title for the Steelers.

There was only one difference: Antonio Brown’s 4-yard catch and stretch to beat the Ravens, 31-27, with nine seconds remaining wasn’t debatable. Not like in 2008 when Santonio Holmes beat the Ravens with a 4-yard touchdown at the goal line that is still being protested as a non-touchdown in Baltimore. This clearly broke the imaginary plane.

“This reminded me of that,” Roethlisberger said.

This, though, might have been even more nerve-wracking. If Brown doesn’t reach out with his left arm and stretch the ball across the stripe while being tackled by two Ravens defenders, time might have run out on the Steelers and their division-title chances. With no timeouts remaining, it would have been difficult for them to get set at the line of scrimmage and spike the ball to stop the clock.

“Got to get the ball in, got to get the ball in,” Brown said of the frantic final moments when it appeared he might be stopped from getting into the end zone. “I know I’m going to take some contact and I knew after that I was going to be able to get the ball in.”

Just call it “The Stretch.”

It was a frenetic end to a pulsating comeback for the Steelers, who have done that the past two games to secure the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. After rallying from two 14-point second-half deficits in Cincinnati, the Steelers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against the Ravens to overcome two what appeared to be crippling interceptions from Roethlisberger.

And it was Roethlisberger who led the charge, completing 14 of final 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He was 8 of 10 for 75 yards on the final drive, his only incompletions a result of two spiked passes to stop the clock.

“I don’t know, we just went into attack mode,” Roethlisberger said. “We went all no-huddle and we were throwing it and just making things happen. Guys made plays, and I just threw it to the right guys.

One of those was Brown, who became only the second player in NFL history to record more than 100 receptions in four consecutive seasons.

After catching the only pass thrown his way for 7 yards in the first half, Brown was targeted 10 times and caught nine for 89 yards in the second half. Six of those catches for 73 yards came in the fourth quarter when the Steelers battled back from two costly Roethlisberger interceptions that helped the Ravens to a 20-10 lead.

It was a repeat of the first meeting this season in Baltimore when the NFL’s reception leader had just one catch for 5 yards after three quarters but finished with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. There was, however, a tell-tale difference as the Steelers attempt to come back from 13-0 and 21-7 deficits fell short in that game.

Not this time.

Brown’s most important catch was his shortest, taking a quick slant in front of cornerback Jerraud Power and, with safety Eric Weddle trying to tackle him, reached the ball with his left arm over the goal line, sending Heinz Field into a pulsating state of delirium.

“That’s a great throw by Ben, trusting me to come in [the middle] and not stop” Brown said. “I was just running to the ball, going in there and taking the contact, and then being aware to get to the ball over the goal line.

“It’s situational football, 30 seconds left on the clock, I got the ball near the goal line, I knew I would be able to stretch out and get the ball out over the line.”

What changed in those final 15 minutes for Brown? How did he go from being blanketed like a Christmas baby to finding big gaps in the Ravens defense. On the touchdown drive that resulted in Le’Veon Bell’s 7-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger, he had back-to-back catches of 21 and 26 yards that moved the ball to the Ravens 7.

“Get the ball to 84, it was a simple as that,” said receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who returned after missing six games with a foot injury but played only on special teams. “Get him the ball.”

His teammates who have grown accustomed to Brown’s big plays were not surprised. It was Brown’s 12th receiving touchdown this season, but undoubtedly his biggest.

“It’s his greatness,” said receiver Eli Rogers, whose stretching 20-yard catch to the Ravens 19 helped set up Brown’s heroics. “During the game, I was just saying [the catches] are going to come in abundance and [they] did. To see it manifest like that is amazing. It’s humbling to be around such a great player.”

Gerry Dulac: gdulac@post-gazette.com and Twitter @gerrydulac.

Antonio Brown

Catches: 10

Targets: 11

Yards: 96

Touchdowns: 1

Ravens defense

Sacks: 0

Passes defensed: 4

Interceptions: 2

Return yards: 42