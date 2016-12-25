The Steelers will try to beat the Ravens this afternoon and win the AFC North division championship without several of their most important players.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, tight end Ladarius Green and receiver Sammie Coates are among the inactive players for today’s game. Green, who has a concussion, and Coates, who has a hamstring injury, were listed as doubtful Friday. Tuitt, who has a sprained right knee, was listed as questionable.

Defensive end Ricardo Mathews is playing and should take Tuitt’s place in the starting lineup. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Steelers brought up Johnny Maxey from the practice squad Saturday to provide depth along the defensive line.

The Steelers also made outside linebacker Jarvis Jones a healthy scratch. The other inactive players are quarterback Zach Mettenberger, cornerback Justin Gilbert and offensive lineman Brian Mihalik.

The Ravens will be without their top corner, Jimmy Smith, who is out with an ankle injury. Receiver Steve Smith, who had been listed as questionable with a tight injury, will dress and is expected to play.

If the Steelers win, they will be AFC North champions and eliminate the Ravens from playoff contention. If the Ravens win, the only way the Steelers could win the division is if they beat Cleveland next week and the Ravens lose in Cincinnati.

