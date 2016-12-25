The Baltimore Ravens led the Steelers, 20-10, early in the fourth quarter of today’s game at Heinz Field. A Justin Tucker field goal, his fourth of the game, extended the Ravens lead less than a minute into the quarter.

Ben Roethlisberger’s first pass of the second half, from his 25, was high to David Johnson and landed right in the hands of linebacker Zachary Orr, who returned it to the 20. On third down, Joe Flacco hit Steve Smith, who beat Ryan Shazier over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

Flacco threw to Smith for the two-point conversion and Baltimore had its first lead, 14-7, with 13:26 to go in the third quarter.

On their next series, Roethlisberger completed a 39-yard pass to Eli Rogers for a first down at Baltimore’s 26. However, on third-and-2 at the 18, Antonio Brown could not come down with a pass in the end zone and Chris Boswell kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Baltimore still led, 14-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

The Ravens replied with a field goal drive of their own, consuming slightly more than eight minutes to score on Tucker’s third field goal of the game, from 46 yards. Baltimore was back on top by seven with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

C.J. Mosley intercepted Roethlisberger late in the third quarter and returned it 28 yards to the Steelers’ 11.

The Steelers held a 7-6 halftime lead. They scored a touchdown on their first drive and came up empty the rest of the half. Tucker kicked field goals of 41 yards on Baltimore’s first drive and 38 yards on its last.

Roethlisberger completed 6 of 9 passes for 60 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Xavier Grimble. Brown had just one catch for 7 yards in the first half while Le’Veon Bell ran 13 times for 67 yards.

Flacco completed 14 of 22 passes for 137 yards and was sacked twice in the first half.

Baltimore failed on a good opportunity early in the second quarter after getting a first down at the Steelers’ 16. Lawrence Timmons sacked Flacco back to the 27 and then, on a 45-yard field goal try, the snap was high and holder Sam Koch could not field the ball cleanly, fumbling.

It remained 7-3 Steelers.

The Steelers opened with a near perfect 87-yard drive that ended when Grimble made a nice catch over his head at the goal line for a 20-yard touchdown from Roethlisberger. Bell carried six times for 39 yards on that drive and picked up four first downs in the process.

The Steelers led 7-0 with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

Baltimore came back with a 41-yard field goal by Tucker to make it 7-3. The Ravens got 59 yards on one play — a pass to Steve Smith in which cornerback Artie Burns not only missed the initial tackle but came back to hit Smith out of bounds for a 15-yard penalty that was tacked onto the 44-yard pass.

