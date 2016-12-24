The NFL began to schedule division games toward the end of the season earlier this decade in hopes of manufacturing climactic late-season contests that decide division championships and playoff berths. This weekend there are 10 games division games on the league schedule, but the Steelers and Ravens on Christmas Day takes top billing.

The game Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field is not actually the AFC North championship game, but it’s pretty darn close. If the Steelers win they clinch the AFC North title. If the Ravens win, all they would have to do is beat the Bengals in Cincinnati next week to claim the division. The loser has to win next week and look for help from other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

As late-season division games go, it doesn’t get much better than this. As Steelers All-Pro guard David DeCastro put it earlier this week: “It’s the playoff before the playoffs.”

Pure de facto division championship games in the final two weekends of the season don’t happen very often. The most recent one for the Steelers took place two years ago at Heinz Field when the Steelers beat the Bengals, 27-17, to clinch the AFC North championship. That was the first game like it in 20 years.

“These games are fun,” DeCastro. “This is why you play the game. It’s a Christmas Day game with playoff implications and a division title at stake. You couldn’t script it like this.”

The 2014 division title was the Steelers’ first since 2010 and T-shirts were printed to mark the occasion and awaiting them in the locker room. Steelers Run the North was emblazoned across the front of them.

The victory earned the Steelers the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and a home game against No. 6 Baltimore. The Steelers, who were playing without Le’Veon Bell, fell to the Ravens, 30-17.

Now it’s the Ravens who stand in the way of a second AFC North championship in three years. And history suggests the Steelers have the edge.

The Steelers have played seven games similar to this one in their history. They’re 2-1 in their previous three games in Pittsburgh and 0-4 when they’ve been played on the road.

Here is a look back at the other games in Steelers history that took place on the final weekend or penultimate weekend of the regular season that helped decide division, or conference, titles:

1947

The Steelers had a chance to win the NFL East division championship and earn their first NFL championship game appearance when they visited the Eagles at Shibe Park for a late November game. The NFL played a 12-game schedule at the time and the winners of the east and west divisions met for the NFL title.

The Steelers entered the game with a 7-3 record while the Eagles were 6-3. The Steelers won the first meeting that season after scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter for a 35-24 comeback win. But in the rematch the Eagles shut out the Steelers 21-0. After the Eagles won their final two games they tied the Steelers atop the division with an 8-4 record.

That set up a one-game playoff for the right to play the Chicago Cardinals in the NFL title game. The Eagles won the playoff game by the same 21-0 score before 35,729 disappointed fans at Forbes Field, and Steelers fans would have to wait 27 more years to witness their team in an NFL championship game.

1963

In 1963, on the final weekend of the regular season, the Steelers again had a chance to advance to the NFL championship game when they played the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium in a winner-take-all game.

The Steelers beat the Giants, 31-0, in the second game of the season at Pitt Stadium. In that game, Steelers quarterback Ed Brown was 8 for 14 for 101 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

For the rematch, because so much was on the line, Brown decided to give up alcohol in the week preceding the game, according to former Steelers broadcaster Myron Cope, who wrote about it for True Magazine. Brown had his worst game of the season when he threw three interceptions in a 33-17 loss.

“A lot of those guys on that team liked their booze,” said Dick Hoak, a running back on the 1963 team. “I don’t know if it that’s true or not, but that was the rumor.”

Hoak, who rushed for 67 yards and scored twice in the victory over the Giants 12 weeks earlier, did not play in the final game of the season because of a groin injury. He watched helplessly as Y.A. Tittle threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns on a frigid day in New York.

“I don’t remember much about the game except that it was cold,” Hoak said. “And, late in the game, we were coming on and were about to get a stop and get the ball back, but Frank Gifford caught a ball from Y.A. that was close to hitting the ground on a third down. After that, the game was over.”

The Giants would go on to lose to Chicago, 14-10, in the NFL championship game. The loss sent the Steelers all the way to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4-3 record.

1975

The Steelers finally won their first NFL championship when they beat the Vikings in Super Bowl IX. But in order to repeat as Super Bowl champions the Steelers had to battle their way through one of the most competitive divisions in the history of the NFL in 1975.

The AFC Central was loaded that year with three teams posting 10 wins or more in a 14-game schedule. The Steelers were 11-1 and the Bengals were 10-2 heading into a Saturday afternoon Week 13 contest at Three Rivers Stadium.

The Steelers overwhelmed the Bengals with their running game and won the AFC Central in a rout, 35-14. Franco Harris had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and J.T. Thomas scooped up a fumble and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.

(Even if the Steelers had lost to the Bengals they would have won the division if they won their final game at NFC West champion Los Angeles. But that game was rendered meaningless, and the Steelers treated it as such by resting many of their starters in a 10-3 loss.)

The Bengals lost three games during the regular season and two came against the Steelers, who beat Baltimore, Oakland and then Dallas to win Super Bowl X. The Bengals made the playoffs, too, but they lost to Oakland, 31-28, in a divisional round game. Houston was 10-4 and missed the playoffs. The Oilers were 0-4 against the Steelers and Bengals and 10-0 against the rest of the NFL.

1977

Two years later, the Steelers again had a chance to wrap up the division against the Bengals in the second-to-last week of the regular season, only this time the game was at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

With Kenny Anderson outdueling Terry Bradshaw, the Bengals won and had the edge over the Steelers headed into the regular-season finale by the slimmest of margins. The Bengals had a one-point advantage on the head-to-head point differential tiebreaker. The Steelers won the first meeting, 20-14, but the Bengals won the rematch, 17-10.

This set up the now famous final week of the season when the Steelers sneaked into the playoffs thanks to the Oilers. The Steelers played their regular-season finale at 4 p.m. in San Diego. The Bengals played at the Oilers in a 1 o’clock game.

The Bengals-Oilers game was not on television at Jack Murphy Stadium, and former Steelers director of communications Joe Gordon had to find out a way to find out who won the game. The game was available at the team hotel, where some sports writers watched the game before leaving to cover the Steelers and Chargers. So Gordon phoned former Pittsburgh Press writer Glenn Sheeley and had him leave his hotel room television on so Gordon could listen in over a pay phone in the press box at the stadium.

When Gordon heard the 21-16 final score in favor of the Oilers he telephoned down to the field where Steelers business manager Jim Boston was stationed. Boston then got word to head coach Chuck Noll that the division title belonged to the Steelers if they beat the Chargers.

The Steelers didn’t look like a team that wanted to take advantage of their gift from the Oilers. They fell behind, 9-0 at halftime. But Sidney Thornton scored on a 1-yard run and Roy Gerela kicked a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Steelers a 10-9 victory and secure the fourth of six consecutive AFC Central championships to close the decade.

As a show of gratitude Steelers receiver Lynn Swann took up a collection from his teammates and purchased attaché cases for the Oilers. The Steelers did not take advantage of their early Christmas present, bowing out to eventual AFC champion Denver in a division round game at Mile High Stadium.

The Steelers could be in a similar position this year if they lose to the Ravens Sunday. But this time they’d have to beat Cleveland in the finale and root for the Bengals to beat the Ravens to earn the division championship.

1990

The Steelers held a one-game lead over Houston and Cincinnati heading into the regular-season finale in Houston. All the Steelers had to do was beat the Oilers for a second time that season and they would head to the playoffs as AFC Central champions.

The Steelers had a lot going in their favor. Oilers star quarterback Warren Moon had a dislocated thumb and could not play in the game. Backup Cody Carlson, who had four touchdowns and six interceptions in his previous five career starts, started in his place.

Carlson surprised everyone, completing 22 of his 29 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-14 blowout at the Astrodome.

“That one really hurt a lot,” former Steelers offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin said. “We were playing against Cody Carlson. I can remember walking off the field and saying ‘What just happened out there?’”

The Houston victory paved the way for the Bengals to win the AFC Central title after they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale. The Oilers earned a wild-card berth and the Steelers were left out of the playoffs even though all three teams finished with 9-7 records.

The following week, Carlson threw an interception and lost two fumbles in a 41-14 loss in Cincinnati.

1994

The Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns, 17-7, at Three Rivers Stadium in the second-to-last game of the regular season to clinch the AFC Central title. The Steelers drew the Browns in the playoffs two weeks later and beat them for a third time that season before losing to San Diego in the AFC championship game.

The interesting and often overlooked fact about this year is that by beating Cleveland in Week 15 the Steelers had nothing to play for on the final weekend of the season in San Diego and lost to the Chargers, 37-34. That gave the Chargers a bye and a home playoff game against Miami in the divisional round. The Chargers beat the Dolphins, 22-21, to advance to the AFC championship game.

Had the regular-season finale played out different it might have been Dan Marino, and not Stan Humphries, playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the right to go to the Super Bowl. And Steelers fans might not have recurring nightmares of Humphries throwing touchdowns to Alfred Pupunu and Tony Martin.

Ray Fittipaldo: rfittipaldo@post-gazette.com and Twitter @rayfitt1.