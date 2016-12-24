The local pro football writers face a dilemma today unequaled in 33 years when they cast their ballots for the Steelers rookie of the year.

At least we have choices this time and none is a punter or a third-stringer tied strictly to special teams play. Those guys have won it in the past. At times, we had to hold our noses when we voted and would have preferred not call it the Joe Greene Great Performance Award in some years.

We have three worthy rookie candidates in Artie Burns, Sean Davis and Javon Hargrave, and there’s not a punter or third-stringer who is going to win it. They are the first trio to earn starting jobs as rookies for the Steelers defense since 1971 when Jack Ham, Dwight White and Mike Wagner started. None of them won the award that year because there was no award until 1984. There are seasons since then the Steelers should have gone without one.

Ideally, the three rookies this year would be co-winners, but there never was a tie in the history of the award, so just one of them probably will win it, and the writers will have a tough time picking him over the others.

That’s a different scenario than one we faced in my first season covering the Steelers. They had 14 draft choices in 1985, and not one of them was worthy of receiving something named after Joe Greene. We wound up giving it to punter Harry Newsome, an eighth-round pick who averaged 39.6 yards a punt his rookie season. Newsome would go on to have a nine-year NFL career with two teams and led the league in 1988 with an average of 45.4 yards a punt — also leading the league that year with six blocks. But he should not have been the Steelers rookie of the year. There should be a blank space in 1985 for that award.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been some wonderful winners of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award through the years. They include Louis Lipps, Carnell Lake, Chad Brown, Kordell Stewart and Alan Faneca. They really hit their stride in this century with Kendrell Bell, Troy Polamalu, Ben Roethlisberger, Heath Miller, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Maurkice Pouncey, Marcus Gilbert and Le’Veon Bell. Bud Dupree won it last season and he has the looks of another good choice.

But missing among the winners are Hall of Famers Rod Woodson and Dermontti Dawson, and multiple Pro Bowlers such as Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, David DeCastro, Joey Porter, Jason Gildon, Casey Hampton, Willie Parker and more. Another one is James Harrison. He spent nearly his entire 2002 rookie season on the practice squad until he was added to their roster on Dec. 17 and played in one game.

Hey, it’s not our fault. Like Harrison, most of those players did not make their mark until after their rookie seasons, and sometimes we just had no real candidates.

Take 2008, for example. The rookie season of halfback Rashard Mendenhall, the Steelers’ first-round draft choice, ended in the fourth game when he left Heinz Field against Baltimore with a broken shoulder after Ray Lewis blasted him.

That’s another year the Joe Greene Award should have been vacated. Their next 2008 draft picks after Mendenhall were Limas Sweed, Bruce Davis and Tony Hills. Ryan Mundy, their final draft choice that year, would go on to have more success than all of them but played only on special teams as a rookie. We chose another special-teamer, Patrick Bailey, who would play two seasons with the Steelers, and in six years of playing in the NFL, never started a game.

This came after we chose another punter the year before, Daniel Sepulveda. The Steelers had a good draft in 2007 too, but Lawrence Timmons, LaMarr Woodley, Matt Spaeth and William Gay had not made their marks as rookies like Sepulveda, who averaged 42.4 yards a punt that season.

Other rookie winners you won’t find on the list of great Steelers include Anthony Henton, Adrian Cooper, Bam Morris, Troy Edwards and Mike Adams.

This season is different. When the Steelers announce their rookie of the year on Thursday, he will be deserving of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award. The other two would have been as well. At least today, we won’t have to hold our noses when we vote.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that some “lucky” fans will be able to attend and actually watch some of the Indianapolis Combine activities, including the bench press and prospects’ press conferences and interviews.

Why not just throw the whole thing open to the fans? When the NFL says the “interviews” are open to them, we could only hope they would include those in which team scouts ask some of the most interesting questions of individuals at the combine. Here are some real ones put to prospects in the past:

• “If you could kill someone and not get caught, would you?”

• “Do you find your mother attractive?”

• According to cornerback Eli Apple, a Falcons coach asked him if he liked men.

• Former Miami Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland asked Dez Bryant if his mother was a prostitute.

Maybe they could take it even further and have a lottery so the fans could actually ask their own silly questions, which nevertheless might be hard to top ones coming from team officials.

I was part of group the first time the NFL permitted the media to watch a workout indoors at the combine, in 2007. It was a quarterbacks drill, and it was as boring as watching a pitcher warm up. Five minutes into the thing, I wished I had stayed back in the media room.

The NFL could find it made a mistake by allowing fans to watch the bench press. Years ago, the Steelers had their training camp weights outside in a corner off their practice field at Saint Vincent College. A crowd of fans gathered on the hillside around them as they lifted weights and would chant for players to keep going and lift heavier. Finally, Chuck Noll put a stop to it by moving the weights indoors.

But Noll had to coach those players, and he worried they would play to the crowd and might get hurt overdoing the weights. Why would the NFL care? It’s all about the show.

