How the Baltimore Ravens defense stopped the Steelers offense in their first meeting in November does not seem possible.

Antonio Brown said the Ravens triple-teamed him. In the meantime, they put eight defenders around the line of scrimmage to take away Le’Veon Bell.

Since there are only 11 on defense, shouldn’t that leave some wide-open gaps for others to exploit?

“You would think so,” Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday. “We’re used to teams having at least one, sometimes two and maybe a third guy keeping an eye on A.B. We need other guys to step up and be big this week, for sure.”

But once again, the Steelers might have lost one of those guys capable of stepping up. Tight end Ladarius Green remains in concussion protocol and might not play. He did not play in Baltimore Nov. 6 because headaches kept him on the physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens were prepared to take away Brown and Bell and let someone else beat them in Baltimore, and they ran to a 21-0 fourth-quarter lead before winning, 21-14. Why would they do anything different Christmas Day in Heinz Field?

Bell had his lowest output of the season with just 32 yards rushing to go with 38 receiving. Brown caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, but he had just two receptions for 9 yards well into the fourth quarter.

“They know if they double-team those two guys, they win,” guard Ramon Foster said. “They took away the running game and you had to get away from that, and, when you do, you’re behind, your primary choice is A.B., you double him. and other guys are not making plays. That’s what it boils down to, whether that’s protection not holding up or skill guys.”

So if the Ravens defense comes in with the same script — and, again, why wouldn’t they? — who might be one of those other skill players who can step up, as Roethlisberger stated?

How about Sammie Coates?

Remember him? He’s had two catches for 14 yards since his left hand was torn up in the fifth game against the New York Jets. Through the first five games, he was the one tearing up defenses. He had 19 receptions for 421 yards, and he still averages more than 20 yards a catch.

It might be his time as his hand heals, as he regains confidence in it and as the Steelers work him back into the offense. He had more plays Sunday in Cincinnati on offense than he has since that Jets game with 30. He caught his first pass in seven games, for 10 yards, ran twice, returned a kickoff 44 yards and continued to contribute on special teams against the Bengals.

“He’s coming back to us,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s not easy to have those finger issues as a wide receiver. You’ve really seen him play well on special teams and start to do some more on offense. I’ll just keep challenging him to come back and be the best he can be and help us offensively.”

Coates said Wednesday that he feels he can make all the catches with a hand that has healed but still contains a splint on a broken ring finger.

“Going forward, I can be a big help to this team. I need to get out there, run my routes right and get back to the point where I started.”

If the Ravens put all of their defensive efforts into stopping Bell and Brown, someone else has to be open. Why not Coates?

Running on empty

Bell believes the team that runs the ball best will win Sunday. That was not necessarily the case Nov. 6 when neither team ran the ball well. The Steelers produced 36 yards, Baltimore 50.

“I feel like whoever runs the ball better usually comes out with a win,” Bell said.

The advantage there should go to the Steelers because they have the NFL’s 12th best running game with an average of 111.7 yards per game and the Ravens are just 28th at 90.8.

However, running against Baltimore’s defense, which is second-best in the league stopping the run, is the hard part.

“They’re big, those guys are physical,” Bell said. “They have a lot of good players, physical players, who live to stop the run, live up to the hype.”

The Cold War

Safety Mike Mitchell learned quickly what the Ravens meant as rivals when he first arrived with the Steelers as a free agent from Carolina in 2014.

“When I got here, it was just, ‘You don’t like Baltimore.’ It was kind of like growing up in the Cold War or something, you don’t like Russia.”

