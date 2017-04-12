A cat ran on the field during a baseball game on Tuesday night. Everything about it was perfect; the animal ran away from Giancarlo Stanton, and away from a stadium employee, and up the macrame nightmare/fountain/art installation the Marlins use to celebrate home runs.

Play was halted out of deference for Baseball Cat. The internet loved it, as it should’ve, and the cat seems to have escaped.

A round of applause for baseball cat pic.twitter.com/Qb6PoGXMqA — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 12, 2017

That bring us to Baseball Bird, which appeared on the field at PNC Park on Wednesday and proved that sequels are rarely as good as originals. Cats are cuter than birds, and interrupting a game is funnier than interrupting batting practice. Still, away we go, according to the account of the Post-Gazette’s Stephen J. Nesbitt.

Ahead of Pirates-Reds, as Gregory Polanco came in from the outfield to hit, he came across the thing, which was on the ground in shallow left field and not moving.

Starling Marte, Antonio Bastardo and Wade Le Blanc came over, because of course they did. Marte actually starting petting the bird, because of course he did.

Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage saw what was happening and said, "I've got some crazy glue." He’s a great pitching coach. One of the best. He is not a veterinarian, though, and it is not recommended to glue birds. Bastardo and Marte tried to give the bird water. Couldn’t hurt.

Antonio Bastardo is tending to a wounded bird during BP. Never know what you might see at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/ZzjykVCgLc — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) April 12, 2017

Now, this is where things take a bit of a turn. Bastardo stuck around after everyone else went inside, where he hung out with groundskeepers and tried to get the “disorientated” bird back in the air. That didn’t work, so the groundskeepers were left to coax it into a shoebox and take it outside the park.

Hopefully it remembered how to fly, and hopefully Marte and Bastardo don’t get some weird disease. Maybe a dog will show up tonight. That’d make everyone feel better.