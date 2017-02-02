At some point fairly soon, Marc-Andre Fleury’s Penguins career is going to end. Odds are, that’ll come after Feb. 25 — so, it makes sense that he’d use the opportunity to take a nostalgia lap.

Fleury is using his mask for the Stadium Series game at Heinz Field to pay tribute to his teammates, past and present. The design, like most of Fleury’s masks, is by Griff Airbrush.

Marc-Andre's mask was just completed- it pays tribute to some of his favorite teammates with Immages and names. pic.twitter.com/MQdcxqd9hV — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 2, 2017

On the left, from top to bottom: Evgeni Malkin, Chris Kunitz, Sidney Crosby and Pascal Dupuis. On the right: Kris Letang, Max Talbot, Mario Lemieux and Jordan Staal.

Fleury’s pads are also a throwback; let’s call them “2003 Yellow.”

MA. Fleury's Stadium Series gloves. He went back to yellow. This time he has black webbing /lacing & highlights pic.twitter.com/AqprERuFOn — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 2, 2017





If the outdoor game is Fleury’s last big moment with the Penguins — the trade deadline is on March 1 — he’s going out right.