For a minute, it felt like the Mike Tomlin/Terry Bradshaw affair was going to dissolve into vapor. The shelf life of sport sniping matches isn’t all that long, even when it involves Hall of Fame quarterbacks and debatably great coaches.

So, after a weekend’s worth of content churn, it seemed to peak on Tuesday, when Tomlin submitted one of the great passive-aggressive headshots in recent memory.

In any case, it’s not quite done yet. We have Maurkice Pouncey to thank for that.

Maurkice Pouncey said he'll be a "cheerleader guy" this week, resting vs. Browns — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) December 29, 2016

Not bad. Subtle enough, but he made his point.

If anything, Pouncey’s dig underscores how dumb Bradshaw’s original weirdo ax-grinding session was; Tomlin is, at minimum, a very good coach, and “cheerleader” stuff, even if that’s what he is best at, isn’t to be taken lightly.

Motivating your players is a huge part of the job, and Tomlin is great at it. Great enough, in fact, to get them to come — unsolicited, mind you — to his defense. Maybe now the whole situation will be over for good (it won’t be).