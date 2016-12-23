It’s not surprising to see Mike Tomlin get criticized; the Steelers coach deserves at least some amount for all the usual reasons — one playoff win in five years, random losses to terrible teams, clock management issues, over-reliance on bizarre cliches, et al.

What was surprising on Friday to see the source. Terry Bradshaw went on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” with Jason Whitlock and Cris Carter, and he leveled Tomlin.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said — emphasis on at all.

“He’s really a great cheerleader guy, I don’t know what he does, but I don’t think that he’s a great coach at all. His name never pops into my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Floating the “is Tomlin great” question is worthwhile, at least as far as nebulously defined, made-for-TV-shoutfest discussion points are concerned, but Bradshaw went beyond. Forget whether Tomlin is great — if you watch the video, you’ll come away wondering whether Bradshaw even thinks he’s good. And remember, he’s won 63 percent of his games and a Super Bowl.

The point about Tomlin being a “great cheerleader” is funny; motivating players is a huge part of an NFL coach’s job, and Tomlin is great at that. It’s nothing to write off, even if that’s all Bradshaw thinks Tomlin brings to the table.

Where Bradshaw really starts to veer off course is when he brings Bill Cowher into the discussion. Cowher, it seems, is more of a Bradshaw guy — whatever that means.

“I have more identity with Cowher than I do Tomlin,” Bradshaw said. “His teams were tough. Tomlin came in from Minnesota and I didn’t know anything about him, so maybe it’s unfair for me to make the comparison.”

Tomlin “came in from Minnesota” 10 years ago.

Whitlock and Carter at least brought some receipts; Carter was the more rational, saying that the Steelers’ decision to spend more on offense than defense played a role. (He didn’t mention all those defensive players picked in the first few rounds, but ... small victories.)

“Do I think he’s a great coach? No. But I think he’s a good coach, and I think Pittsburgh, like they have done, is going to be very very patient, because they’re only a player or two from playing in the big game,” Carter said.

Whitlock gave the Steelers organization the credit. Again, Mike Tomlin has won a Super Bowl.

“I think he has the greatest support system in professional sports. The Rooney organization, the Rooney family, from Dick LeBeau to Todd Haley, who I go up and down on, they’ve provided him with the proper coaching support, and I just don’t think he’s maxed it out,” Whitlock said.

“The guy mismanages the clock. I think he gets overaggressive a lot of times and plays from his gut rather than what is strategically sound, and it bites him in the rear end. And that’s why they’ve only got one playoff win in the last five years.”

Those are, if nothing else, arguable points that actually have a bearing on Tomlin’s relative goodness or badness at his job. There is a recent lack of playoff success. There are questionable decisions. There are bad regular-season losses. There’s also a lot of success, though, and if it’s not enough to make Tomlin great, it leaves him a lot closer than Bradshaw seems to believe.

Now, someone ask Tomlin whether Bradshaw is a great broadcaster. Let’s see if he identifies more with Jimmy Johnson.