The situation was dire, but it wasn’t new to Ben Roethlisberger. He hates to admit that, but it’s true.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve thrown a lot of interceptions.”

Not too many were worse than the two Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens in what amounted to a win-or-else game to win the AFC North Division and make the playoffs. The first interception, on the first play of the third quarter, set up a Ravens touchdown and their 14-7 lead. The second, late in the third quarter, set up a Ravens field goal and a 20-10 lead with 14:18 left. Both were bad throws by Roethlisberger.

“It was really bothering me today because you feel like you let the guys down,” he said. “I play for these guys. So many of them look up to me because I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m their leader. It’s tough. Basically, you feel like you’re giving the game away. You just stand there and say, ‘I want another shot.’”

That’s why Roethlisberger was as relieved as happy after he and the Steelers offense played a near-perfect fourth quarter to pull out 31-27 win. Their reward will be a home playoff game the weekend of Jan. 7-8.

“This is just step one,” Ramon Foster said. “There are bigger fish to fry.”

The Steelers accomplished their first goal because their stars finally played like stars. Roethlisberger completed 14 of 17 passes for 164 yards to lead three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, two of the incompletions coming when he spiked the ball on the winning drive to stop the clock. Le’Veon Bell ran for 122 yards against the NFL’s second-ranked run defense, which had held him to 32 rushing yards in early November. Antonio Brown finished with 10 catches for 96 yards after having just one catch for 7 yards in the first half and scored the winning touchdown with 0:09 left with a fabulous want-to, effort play.

But more than just the Steelers stars shined. Jesse James, getting more playing time because of Ladarius Green’s concussion, had a 21-yard catch on the first fourth-quarter touchdown drive and three catches for 28 yards on the winning drive. Demarcus Ayers, dressing for the first time this season because of Sammie Coates’ hamstring injury, drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Tavon Brown on the first touchdown drive and had a 9-yard catch on the winning drive. Throw in Xavier Grimble’s 20-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and no sacks allowed by the offensive line and, well, you know what you have.

“Total team effort,” Roethlisberger said.

“That’s what makes me the happiest. A.B. made plays and L. Bell made plays, but none of it would’ve mattered if those guys didn’t make the plays that they did. That’s why this team is special.”

Bell was spectacular, as usual. His 7-yard touchdown run pulled the Steelers within 20-17. He had 23- and 13-yard runs on the second fourth-quarter drive and topped it with a 7-yard touchdown catch. Credit Foster with an assist on that second touchdown after he barreled into the pile and pushed Bell into the end zone.

“I sure spiked the ball as if I deserved an assist,” Foster said, grinning.

“I don’t think there are many running backs who run like that. Le’Veon is very unique.”

Brown also was spectacular, as usual. Roethlisberger felt the need to speak to him at halftime because Brown was “down” and “frustrated” with an offense that threw the ball just nine times in the first half. “We have to go,” Roethlisberger told him.

And Brown went.

He had 21- and 26-yard catches on consecutive plays on the second fourth-quarter touchdown drive. But those were nothing compared to his 4-yard catch for the winning touchdown. He bulled through linebacker C.J. Mosley and safe Eric Weddle to reach the ball across the goal line. If he had been stopped short, the Steelers would have lost because they were out of timeouts.

“All or nothing,” Roethlisberger said.

“That’s a great play,” Bell said. “I don’t think there a lot of receivers really willing to do that. He caught the ball, stopped short and had the presence of mind to reach the ball out over the goal line. He still had the presence of mind to hold the ball, too. It looks easy when he did it, but that’s really a difficult play.”

The winning touchdown came after the Ravens had taken a 27-24 lead with 1:18 left.

“We’ve been in the situation before when we gave teams too much time. Today, they gave us too much time,” Foster said. “With a quarterback like 7, you can’t give him too much time …

“He’s as cold as ice. The level of confidence that he gives everyone else is one of those things you can’t buy. It’s good to have a franchise quarterback, I’ll say that. He didn’t bat an eye. Ben made it happen. You live and die with him. Today, we lived.”

Roethlisberger looked as if he couldn’t believe it after the game, although he made it clear the Steelers are ready for the playoffs.

“I think today showed some resolve. You never heard anything from the defense [after his second interception]. You never saw them complain about the offense. Same thing when [the Ravens] scored late. You never saw the offense pointing fingers. We just stick together.

“Just awesome.”

Nothing more needs said.

