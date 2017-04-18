The Robert Morris men’s basketball program is losing two members of its coaching staff.

Director of basketball operations Tim Lawrence is stepping down from his position to move into a private sector, a university spokesman confirmed on Tuesday, and assistant coach Robby Pridgen is departing to accept a position with Akron, which recently hired John Groce as its head coach.

Pridgen, an Akron native, spent eight years with the Colonials and was the program’s longest-tenured assistant.

Lawrence was initially hired as director of basketball operations in 2013 but was moved to an assistant coaching position in 2014. He resumed his job as director of basketball operations in 2016.

The moves are the latest in a series of transitions for Robert Morris. The program has lost four players to transfer this offseason, headlined by sophomore guard Isaiah Still, who led the team in scoring in 2016-17.

