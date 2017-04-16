Brianne McLaughlin continues her nearly lifelong love affair with hockey in a rectangular, chain-link cage on the second floor of the RMU Island Sports Center.

But now, for the first time since she was 5 years old, the former Robert Morris standout goalie no longer puts on the pads like she did en route to becoming the NCAA’s all-time career saves leader, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and the MVP of the National Women’s Hockey League’s 2017 playoffs.

Instead, McLaughlin has traded in her playing days for a coaching career, a decision she hopes will keep her close to the sport she loves for the foreseeable future. She has traded in real ice for synthetic ice at her goalie coaching academy.

“This is what I love to do. I love going to work every day,” McLaughlin said with a smile. “To completely eliminate hockey … I don’t think I could do that.”

To begin to understand McLaughlin’s longtime love of protecting the cage, it’s valuable to look back.

Back to when she was 4 and persisted until she could play hockey with the boys after her mom, Susan McLaughlin, tried signing her up for ballet and figure skating instead. Back to middle and high school, when McLaughlin woke up at 5 a.m. for practice and sometimes even slept in her equipment to save time. Back to her college recruitment, when the chance to play for the expected-to-struggle, inaugural women’s hockey team at Robert Morris excited her because it meant ample chances in goal.

“It’s just her passion,” Susan McLaughlin said of her daughter’s love of hockey.

Stepping away from that passion — a choice three years in the making — wasn’t an easy decision for McLaughlin. She planned to retire after the 2014 Olympics, before the United States lost a gold-medal game heartbreaker against Canada.

“I just didn’t really want to take the gear off for the last time and be on the losing end,” McLaughlin said.

So McLaughlin planned to end her playing days a year later, after what she hoped was a win-filled stint with the national team.

But after a year, she learned of an opportunity that was too good to pass up: a chance to play in the United States’ first professional women’s hockey league, something she and her teammates on the national team had wanted for a long time.

McLaughlin’s Buffalo Beauts lost to the heavily favored Boston Pride in the NWHL’s inaugural championship series and, just like after the Olympics in 2014, she decided she would play one more season so she could try to go out a winner.

Fast forward to this season’s NWHL championship game March 19: McLaughlin’s third-seeded Beauts were matched up against the first-seeded Pride again. This time, McLaughlin didn’t just end her career on a high note — she finished with the self-proclaimed highlight of her career.

McLaughlin stopped 60 of the 62 shots the league’s best team sent her way, leading the Beauts to a 3-2 upset win and an Isobel Cup championship.

“It felt so good to leave with a smile on my face,” she said. “The last thing I wanted was to take off my equipment for the last time and be bummed. I didn’t even think about it being my last game. We were too busy celebrating. And the equipment came off and it was fine.”

For the past three weeks, the equipment has stayed off for McLaughlin, who joked that her husband, Logan Bittle, has stopped believing she’s going to retire. But because his wife left the rink for the final time as a champion, Bittle now seems convinced.

“I can’t think of a better way to end a career than going out the way she went out,” the Robert Morris women’s hockey associate head coach said. “I think she’s finally done.”

With her playing days seemingly behind her, McLaughlin can now fully focus on a coaching career, and those who know her best believe will flourish.

“She’s very focused and willing to put in the necessary time and effort,” said her longtime trainer Jeremy Hoy. “But she also has this extremely loose side. It seemed like she’d just let things roll off her shoulders, which you have to be able to do as a goalie.”

Hoy believes that loose side, paired with the fact that McLaughlin was “one of the hardest workers I’ve had in 15 years of coaching” will enable her to “almost trick her kids into working hard.”

Aided by those qualities, McLaughlin’s desire to grow women’s hockey in the Pittsburgh area will make her a successful coach for a long time, Bittle said.

“She just loves the game,” he said. “That’s what made this such an easy transition, and that love is something she passes onto her kids.”

And now, in addition to her coaching career, McLaughlin can focus on life outside of hockey, having written a happy final chapter of her playing career.

“I want to do some things that I didn’t know I enjoyed … live a little bit,” said McLaughlin. “I don’t even know what it’s like to have a weekend because I haven’t had a free one since I was a kid. I’m excited to get caught up on being an adult.”