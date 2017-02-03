Penn State picks up two commitments for 2018, including four-star RB Ricky Slade Slade, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound prospect from C. D. Hylton, is the lone running back in the class thus far. about 4 hours ago

Ron Cook: Chris Hogan's determination rewarded with Super Bowl season The former Penn State lacrosse player needed time to make his mark in the NFL. about 21 hours ago

Penn State picks up 2018 commitment from three-star LB Charlie Katshir Katshir is the 10th-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2018. 1 day ago

Clairton's Lamont Wade heads Penn State's recruiting class Five-star recruit will put his speed and heart to use at cornerback with some return duties and offensive snaps likley in the future. 1 day ago

Penn State 2017 signing day analysis: Breaking down the hits, misses and more Lamont Wade of Clairton has good chance to get playing time in opener next season after enrolling for current semester at Penn State. 1 day ago

2017 Penn State national signing day updates: Nittany Lions' class hovers near top 10 Check back here as Post-Gazette reporter Dave Molinari will have coverage all day long of the Nittany Lions’ incoming class. 2 days ago

Paul Zeise: National signing day is obnoxious but important A lot of people say there has never been a college football championship won on the first Wednesday of February. 2 days ago

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2017 It was a season to remember for Pitt and Penn State football. 2 days ago

'Committed' or not, many recruiting sagas aren't safe until they're signed There are plenty of local examples, both teams and players, of how a verbal pledge doesn’t mean a recruit is off the market. 3 days ago

Four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks commits to Penn State Ellis Brooks, an inside linebacker prospect from Richmond, Va., is headed to play for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. 4 days ago

Family spokesman says Sue Paterno and son undecided about seeking trustee seats A family spokesman says Jay Paterno and his mother “haven’t made a decision about pursuing a board position.” 1 week ago

James Franklin hangs on Pitt's campus, eats at the O James Franklin apparently had lunch at a well-known Oakland spot, but he’s unlikely to sing its praises to any recruits in the near future. 1 week ago

No. 2 Baylor maintains home winning streak after outlasting No. 24 West Virginia The Lady Bears extended its home winning streak to 54 games after beating the Mountaineers. 1 week ago

Penn State's Franklin says staff battling to keep current recruits, add several more Coach James Franklin said he would sign “20 or 21” high school players, but he is also working to keep those who have made oral commitments. 1 week ago

Ex-Penn State leader must trim lawsuit against FBI director Graham Spanier is suing Mr. Freeh over the 2012 report he issued on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex assault case. 2 weeks ago

Penn State men's hockey ranked No. 1 for first time The Nittany Lions (16-2-1) earned the top spot this week in the USCHO.com poll after sweeping Michigan State for two wins this past weekend. 2 weeks ago