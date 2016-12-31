Penn State's Miles Sanders makes it to Rose Bowl as true freshman
Woodland Hills graduate is ready to cap off a successful freshman season as running back
Penn State is looking forward to its first Rose Bowl appearance in eight years
Despite winning the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were left out of College Football Playoff in favor of Washington.
Penn State linebacker gets Rose Bowl start in front of family, friends
Koa Farmer is looking forward to making his second career start close to home Monday.
Penn State isn't concerned about long layoff before Rose Bowl
Players say the rest between games is good, but they have to work to keep the rust off.
James Franklin on the Rose Bowl: 'It's a beautiful setting'
James Franklin came close to coaching in the Rose Bowl 19 years ago, he was just a few weeks too late.
Players happy architect of Nittany Lions' explosive offense is staying
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s success has led to interest from other schools, but he’s happy in Happy Valley.
Signal-caller for Nittany Lions defense will return for another season
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda made firm his decision to come back to school next year.
Penn State's Blacknall, Bowen suspended for Rose Bowl for violation of team rules
Penn State suspended junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen for violation of team rules.
Brother's death inspires Penn State's Shareef Miller
As Shareef Miller readies to play in the Rose Bowl, he knows he’s on the path his older brother always wanted him to follow.
Penn State countersues former president Spanier
The school said Graham Spanier violated a 2010 employment contract and wants back the millions it has paid him over the past five years.
Penn State is hot from 3 in win against St. John’s
Shep Garner leads Penn State against St. John’s with 21 points, shooting 6 for 9 from 3-point range at Madison Square Garden.
Penn State has opportunity to relish Rose Bowl experience
Penn State has made a point to focus solely on the next opponent this season, but the Rose Bowl will be a trip for business and pleasure.
Clairton star Lamont Wade picks Penn State
Lamont Wade, one of the WPIAL's highest-rated recruits in the last decade, committed to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State ready to return to action after break before Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions have taken the past two weeks off since winning the Big Ten championship and before playing USC Jan. 2 in Rose Bowl.
Ex-Penn State coach McQueary seeks $1.7M in legal fees from Penn State
A former assistant football coach ho won verdicts of more than $12 million from Penn State is asking for another $1.7 million in legal fees.
Penn State's Franklin finalist for AP National Coach of the Year, Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award
James Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten East and Big Ten championship this season at 11-2 for a No. 5 ranking.
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley named third team All-American
Barkley was named to the Associated Press’ third team.
Renewal of Pitt-Penn State basketball rivalry in the works
Athletic directors from both schools — Pitt’s Scott Barnes and PSU’s Sandy Barbour — are open to and hopeful for an extended series.
Pittsburgh dad gets Penn State gift of a lifetime: Rose Bowl tickets
Thanksgiving is over and the temperatures are dropping, which means it’s officially the holiday season. And with that comes bowl season.
Penn State athletic director doubts it can play Pitt in football every year
As Pitt and Penn State prepare to play in men's basketball Saturday, questions linger about the football series between the two rivals.
NCAA president Mark Emmert 'pleased’ to see Penn State football thriving again
The program was dealt scholarship limitations and a bowl ban in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
Bowl game gifts 2016: Hey Pitt, hopefully you guys like hats!
It’s bowl season, which means Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia are getting free stuff. Whose gift package is the best?
Police use video, ID 4 in Penn State victory mob
The suspects — three students and a 39 year old — were identified through surveillance video following Saturday’s Big Ten championship win.
Starkey's Mailbag: Is Matt Murray the Penguins' No. 1 goalie?
Maybe he is, but that doesn’t mean the Penguins should be in a rush to deal Marc-Andre Fleury, Starkey writes.
Police: Crowd riots following Penn State Big Ten win
With damage done to public and private property, State College police label the students’ actions an “unlawful disturbance.”
Penn State's Franklin wins award for Big Ten coach of year; Barkley wins offensive player of year
Two days after winning the Big Ten title, Penn State earned several awards from the Associated Press today.
Paul Zeise: Penn State should be in the College Football Playoff ahead of Ohio State
Penn State is 11-2, won the Big Ten, beat a top 10 team in the championship and the No. 3 team in the country.
Penn State will face USC in Rose Bowl
PSU narrowly missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff despite being 11-2 overall and 9-1 as the newly crowned Big Ten champs.
Penn State mounts comeback against Wisconsin, 38-31, to win Big Ten championship
Penn State came back from a three-touchdown first-half deficit to claim the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2008.
Former Panther coach Chryst has not changed
Former Pitt coach Paul Chryst has Wisconsin on the brink of a Big Ten title in just his second season.
Frankin cranking up the volume as Penn State prepares for test
Penn State coach James Franklin is keeping his team focused on the task at hand as the Nittany Lions play for a Big Ten title.
Even during championship week, Penn State keeps eyes on recruiting
The coaching staff has received some recruiting help from high-profile televised games.
Former Penn State TE Kyle Brady: 'It's only right' for the Big Ten champ to go to the playoff
The All-American member of the Nittany Lions’ first Big Ten championship team in 1994 checked in with the Post-Gazette sports podcast.
Penn State prepares for 'the typical corn-fed Wisconsin boys'
The Badgers lead the nation in time of possession but the Nittany Lions haven’t allowed a touchdown in its past two games.
BLOGS
RESOURCES
- Overview
- Roster
- Stats
- Big Ten standings
- Big Ten scoreboard
- Big Ten stats
- Schedule/Results
- Polls/Rankings