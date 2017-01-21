Ex-Penn State leader must trim lawsuit against FBI director
Graham Spanier is suing Mr. Freeh over the 2012 report he issued on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex assault case.
Penn State men's hockey ranked No. 1 for first time
The Nittany Lions (16-2-1) earned the top spot this week in the USCHO.com poll after sweeping Michigan State for two wins this past weekend.
Penn State looks to next season after crushing defeat
The Nittany Lions are optimistic, will turn their eyes toward 2017 after a heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss.
Starkey's Mailbag: Is Mike Tomlin the right coach for the Steelers?
Post-Gazette columnist and 93.7 The Fan personality Joe Starkey answers readers questions.
Penn State falls, 52-49, to USC in Rose Bowl on last-second field goal
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley threw an interception with 27 seconds left to set up USC’s game-winning field goal.
Nittany Lions honored to be involved in Rose Bowl's latest chapter
Penn State players are aware of the history surrounding the Rose Bowl, which they will play in today.
At its best, Penn State brings the pressure; expect more of the same in the Rose Bowl
In the Nittany Lions’ biggest win of the season, their 24-21 upset of Ohio State, they sacked Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett six times.
Penn State's Miles Sanders makes it to Rose Bowl as true freshman
Woodland Hills graduate is ready to cap off a successful freshman season as running back
Penn State is looking forward to its first Rose Bowl appearance in eight years
Despite winning the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were left out of College Football Playoff in favor of Washington.
Penn State linebacker gets Rose Bowl start in front of family, friends
Koa Farmer is looking forward to making his second career start close to home Monday.
Penn State isn't concerned about long layoff before Rose Bowl
Players say the rest between games is good, but they have to work to keep the rust off.
James Franklin on the Rose Bowl: 'It's a beautiful setting'
James Franklin came close to coaching in the Rose Bowl 19 years ago, he was just a few weeks too late.
Players happy architect of Nittany Lions' explosive offense is staying
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s success has led to interest from other schools, but he’s happy in Happy Valley.
Signal-caller for Nittany Lions defense will return for another season
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda made firm his decision to come back to school next year.
Penn State's Blacknall, Bowen suspended for Rose Bowl for violation of team rules
Penn State suspended junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen for violation of team rules.
Brother's death inspires Penn State's Shareef Miller
As Shareef Miller readies to play in the Rose Bowl, he knows he’s on the path his older brother always wanted him to follow.
