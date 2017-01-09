Penn State looks to next season after crushing defeat
The Nittany Lions are optimistic, will turn their eyes toward 2017 after a heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss.
Penn State falls, 52-49, to USC in Rose Bowl on last-second field goal
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley threw an interception with 27 seconds left to set up USC’s game-winning field goal.
Nittany Lions honored to be involved in Rose Bowl's latest chapter
Penn State players are aware of the history surrounding the Rose Bowl, which they will play in today.
At its best, Penn State brings the pressure; expect more of the same in the Rose Bowl
In the Nittany Lions’ biggest win of the season, their 24-21 upset of Ohio State, they sacked Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett six times.
Penn State's Miles Sanders makes it to Rose Bowl as true freshman
Woodland Hills graduate is ready to cap off a successful freshman season as running back
Penn State is looking forward to its first Rose Bowl appearance in eight years
Despite winning the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were left out of College Football Playoff in favor of Washington.
Penn State linebacker gets Rose Bowl start in front of family, friends
Koa Farmer is looking forward to making his second career start close to home Monday.
Penn State isn't concerned about long layoff before Rose Bowl
Players say the rest between games is good, but they have to work to keep the rust off.
James Franklin on the Rose Bowl: 'It's a beautiful setting'
James Franklin came close to coaching in the Rose Bowl 19 years ago, he was just a few weeks too late.
Players happy architect of Nittany Lions' explosive offense is staying
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s success has led to interest from other schools, but he’s happy in Happy Valley.
Signal-caller for Nittany Lions defense will return for another season
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda made firm his decision to come back to school next year.
Penn State's Blacknall, Bowen suspended for Rose Bowl for violation of team rules
Penn State suspended junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen for violation of team rules.
Brother's death inspires Penn State's Shareef Miller
As Shareef Miller readies to play in the Rose Bowl, he knows he’s on the path his older brother always wanted him to follow.
Penn State countersues former president Spanier
The school said Graham Spanier violated a 2010 employment contract and wants back the millions it has paid him over the past five years.
Penn State has opportunity to relish Rose Bowl experience
Penn State has made a point to focus solely on the next opponent this season, but the Rose Bowl will be a trip for business and pleasure.
Clairton star Lamont Wade picks Penn State
Lamont Wade, one of the WPIAL's highest-rated recruits in the last decade, committed to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State ready to return to action after break before Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions have taken the past two weeks off since winning the Big Ten championship and before playing USC Jan. 2 in Rose Bowl.
Ex-Penn State coach McQueary seeks $1.7M in legal fees from Penn State
A former assistant football coach ho won verdicts of more than $12 million from Penn State is asking for another $1.7 million in legal fees.
Penn State's Franklin finalist for AP National Coach of the Year, Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award
James Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten East and Big Ten championship this season at 11-2 for a No. 5 ranking.
Penn State RB Saquon Barkley named third team All-American
Barkley was named to the Associated Press’ third team.
