Penn State picks up two commitments for 2018, including four-star RB Ricky Slade
Slade, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound prospect from C. D. Hylton, is the lone running back in the class thus far.
Ron Cook: Chris Hogan's determination rewarded with Super Bowl season
The former Penn State lacrosse player needed time to make his mark in the NFL.
Penn State picks up 2018 commitment from three-star LB Charlie Katshir
Katshir is the 10th-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2018.
Clairton's Lamont Wade heads Penn State's recruiting class
Five-star recruit will put his speed and heart to use at cornerback with some return duties and offensive snaps likley in the future.
Penn State 2017 signing day analysis: Breaking down the hits, misses and more
Lamont Wade of Clairton has good chance to get playing time in opener next season after enrolling for current semester at Penn State.
Penn State picks up late commitment from four-star CB; Franklin touts 'strength' of offensive line
The Nittany Lions’ top-ranked recruit is Clairton defensive back Lamont Wade.
2017 Penn State national signing day updates: Nittany Lions' class hovers near top 10
Check back here as Post-Gazette reporter Dave Molinari will have coverage all day long of the Nittany Lions’ incoming class.
Paul Zeise: National signing day is obnoxious but important
A lot of people say there has never been a college football championship won on the first Wednesday of February.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2017
It was a season to remember for Pitt and Penn State football.
'Committed' or not, many recruiting sagas aren't safe until they're signed
There are plenty of local examples, both teams and players, of how a verbal pledge doesn’t mean a recruit is off the market.
Four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks commits to Penn State
Ellis Brooks, an inside linebacker prospect from Richmond, Va., is headed to play for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
Family spokesman says Sue Paterno and son undecided about seeking trustee seats
A family spokesman says Jay Paterno and his mother “haven’t made a decision about pursuing a board position.”
James Franklin hangs on Pitt's campus, eats at the O
James Franklin apparently had lunch at a well-known Oakland spot, but he’s unlikely to sing its praises to any recruits in the near future.
No. 2 Baylor maintains home winning streak after outlasting No. 24 West Virginia
The Lady Bears extended its home winning streak to 54 games after beating the Mountaineers.
Penn State's Franklin says staff battling to keep current recruits, add several more
Coach James Franklin said he would sign “20 or 21” high school players, but he is also working to keep those who have made oral commitments.
Ex-Penn State leader must trim lawsuit against FBI director
Graham Spanier is suing Mr. Freeh over the 2012 report he issued on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex assault case.
Penn State men's hockey ranked No. 1 for first time
The Nittany Lions (16-2-1) earned the top spot this week in the USCHO.com poll after sweeping Michigan State for two wins this past weekend.
Penn State looks to next season after crushing defeat
The Nittany Lions are optimistic, will turn their eyes toward 2017 after a heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss.
