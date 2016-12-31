Penn State's Miles Sanders makes it to Rose Bowl as true freshman Woodland Hills graduate is ready to cap off a successful freshman season as running back about 21 hours ago

Penn State is looking forward to its first Rose Bowl appearance in eight years Despite winning the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were left out of College Football Playoff in favor of Washington. about 7 hours ago

Penn State linebacker gets Rose Bowl start in front of family, friends Koa Farmer is looking forward to making his second career start close to home Monday. about 21 hours ago

Penn State isn't concerned about long layoff before Rose Bowl Players say the rest between games is good, but they have to work to keep the rust off. 1 day ago

James Franklin on the Rose Bowl: 'It's a beautiful setting' James Franklin came close to coaching in the Rose Bowl 19 years ago, he was just a few weeks too late. 1 day ago

Players happy architect of Nittany Lions' explosive offense is staying Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s success has led to interest from other schools, but he’s happy in Happy Valley. 1 day ago

Signal-caller for Nittany Lions defense will return for another season Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda made firm his decision to come back to school next year. 2 days ago

Penn State's Blacknall, Bowen suspended for Rose Bowl for violation of team rules Penn State suspended junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen for violation of team rules. 3 days ago

Brother's death inspires Penn State's Shareef Miller As Shareef Miller readies to play in the Rose Bowl, he knows he’s on the path his older brother always wanted him to follow. 6 days ago

Penn State countersues former president Spanier The school said Graham Spanier violated a 2010 employment contract and wants back the millions it has paid him over the past five years. 1 week ago

Penn State is hot from 3 in win against St. John’s Shep Garner leads Penn State against St. John’s with 21 points, shooting 6 for 9 from 3-point range at Madison Square Garden. 1 week ago

Penn State has opportunity to relish Rose Bowl experience Penn State has made a point to focus solely on the next opponent this season, but the Rose Bowl will be a trip for business and pleasure. 1 week ago

Clairton star Lamont Wade picks Penn State Lamont Wade, one of the WPIAL's highest-rated recruits in the last decade, committed to the Nittany Lions. 2 weeks ago

Penn State ready to return to action after break before Rose Bowl The Nittany Lions have taken the past two weeks off since winning the Big Ten championship and before playing USC Jan. 2 in Rose Bowl. 2 weeks ago

Ex-Penn State coach McQueary seeks $1.7M in legal fees from Penn State A former assistant football coach ho won verdicts of more than $12 million from Penn State is asking for another $1.7 million in legal fees. 2 weeks ago

Penn State's Franklin finalist for AP National Coach of the Year, Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award James Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten East and Big Ten championship this season at 11-2 for a No. 5 ranking. 2 weeks ago

Renewal of Pitt-Penn State basketball rivalry in the works Athletic directors from both schools — Pitt’s Scott Barnes and PSU’s Sandy Barbour — are open to and hopeful for an extended series. 3 weeks ago

Pittsburgh dad gets Penn State gift of a lifetime: Rose Bowl tickets Thanksgiving is over and the temperatures are dropping, which means it’s officially the holiday season. And with that comes bowl season. 3 weeks ago

Penn State athletic director doubts it can play Pitt in football every year As Pitt and Penn State prepare to play in men's basketball Saturday, questions linger about the football series between the two rivals. 3 weeks ago

NCAA president Mark Emmert 'pleased’ to see Penn State football thriving again The program was dealt scholarship limitations and a bowl ban in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. 3 weeks ago

Bowl game gifts 2016: Hey Pitt, hopefully you guys like hats! It’s bowl season, which means Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia are getting free stuff. Whose gift package is the best? 3 weeks ago

Police use video, ID 4 in Penn State victory mob The suspects — three students and a 39 year old — were identified through surveillance video following Saturday’s Big Ten championship win. 3 weeks ago

Police: Crowd riots following Penn State Big Ten win With damage done to public and private property, State College police label the students’ actions an “unlawful disturbance.” 3 weeks ago

Paul Zeise: Penn State should be in the College Football Playoff ahead of Ohio State Penn State is 11-2, won the Big Ten, beat a top 10 team in the championship and the No. 3 team in the country. 3 weeks ago

Penn State will face USC in Rose Bowl PSU narrowly missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff despite being 11-2 overall and 9-1 as the newly crowned Big Ten champs. 3 weeks ago

Penn State mounts comeback against Wisconsin, 38-31, to win Big Ten championship Penn State came back from a three-touchdown first-half deficit to claim the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2008. 3 weeks ago

Former Panther coach Chryst has not changed Former Pitt coach Paul Chryst has Wisconsin on the brink of a Big Ten title in just his second season. 4 weeks ago

Frankin cranking up the volume as Penn State prepares for test Penn State coach James Franklin is keeping his team focused on the task at hand as the Nittany Lions play for a Big Ten title. 4 weeks ago

Even during championship week, Penn State keeps eyes on recruiting The coaching staff has received some recruiting help from high-profile televised games. 4 weeks ago