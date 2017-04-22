Jose Osuna started his first major league game Friday night, playing right field in the series opener against the New York Yankees at PNC Park.

The Pirates promoted Osuna in the series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals to take the roster spot of Starling Marte, who received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the steroid Nandrolone. Osuna made his major league debut Tuesday.

“My first at-bat, I was walking to home plate thinking about, a lot of things happened before I signed, when I was young,” Osuna said. “It’s a dream, you know? It’s a dream for everybody to play in the big leagues.”

Right field currently lacks a full-time player, with Andrew McCutchen playing center field in Marte’s absence. Some combination of Osuna, Adam Frazier, Josh Harrison and John Jaso will play right.

“We haven’t given the job to anybody and we haven’t played long enough [without Marte] for anybody to earn it,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “This was kind of a situation that happened overnight, so I don’t think we need to have a knee-jerk reaction, stick somebody out there.”

Osuna hit .407 with a .492 on-base percentage in spring training. Regarding his thoughts on Marte’s suspension opening a roster spot, Osuna said, “I have to do my job. I’m trying to stay here.

“I told my family, I don’t know how to explain this, because this is an unbelievable experience. I think you live that just one time in life, you know?”

Girardi on Marte

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said performance-enhancing drug suspensions such as Marte’s are always surprising, but remain a factor in the game.

“I think we’ve all in our lifetime, said if we could do it different, we might have done something a little bit different,” Girardi said. “Sometime you get caught up in the competitiveness and wanting to be great, and your competitive juices come out and you do things you wish you wouldn’t, you’d think long and hard about doing. It happens. Obviously, you hate to see it happen in our game, but it happens in all sports.”

Asked if he felt the need to send a message to the clubhouse after Marte’s suspension, Girardi said, “Players are well aware of the risk. I think the message has been sent before this.”

Outfield depth

In McCutchen’s return to center field, he will play deeper than he did in 2016.

“We’re playing deeper across the board,” Hurdle said.

McCutchen played shallower last season and recorded minus-28 Defensive Runs Saved, according to Baseball Info Solutions

“We’ve factored everything,” Hurdle said. “We’ve used analytics, human analytics, we’ve talked to the players, touch and feel with the ballparks, and we’ve decided we’re going to drop them back there.”

