Poor defense, coupled with a display of power from the New York Yankees, led to an 11-5 Pirates loss Saturday at PNC Park.

The Pirates continued to feel the repercussions of Starling Marte’s PED suspension as well as the lack of a true fourth outfielder on the roster. Jose Osuna started in right field Friday, and his error led to a run. John Jaso played there Saturday and found himself caught in between on a shallow liner that ended up driving in two runs. Their defense in general cost them runs in the eighth inning.

With two outs, Felipe Rivero got Austin Romine to ground to second, but Adam Frazier bobbled it. The inning continued. After a single, Chris Carter’s three-run homer off Felipe Rivero broke a 5-5 tie.

The next batter, Jacoby Ellsbury, hit a fly ball to left-center. Andrew McCutchen called for it as he and Gregory Polanco converged, but McCutchen pulled up as they neared and didn’t catch it. Ellsbury reached third on McCutchen’s error and scored on Antonio Bastardo’s wild pitch.

Frazier, now playing right field, couldn’t reach Aaron Hicks’ fly ball, which bounced in for a double. He scored on Chase Headley’s double, and the Yankees led 10-5.

Aaron Judge destroyed Antonio Bastardo’s 2-2 pitch in the ninth. He hit it 457 feet into the second level of stands in left-center at 116 mph off the bat. The Yankees hit three home runs Saturday and doubled four times. Bastardo has allowed a run in each of his five outings this year.

For the first time in four starts, Jameson Taillon did not complete at least six innings. He allowed four runs and five hits in 51/3 innings. His three walks give him 10 this season, in 251/3 innings. He walked 17 in 104 innings last season.

Taillon faced the minimum through three innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, when Austin Romine’s single bounced just out of Jordy Mercer’s reach. But with one out in the sixth inning, he found himself out of the game.

Taillon deflected Jacoby Ellsbury’s leadoff grounder in the fifth, which resulted in an infield single. Then he walked Hicks. After an out, he threw Starlin Castro a first-pitch fastball on the inside corner. Castro launched his fourth home run of the year to tie the game.

After Aaron Judge lined a double out of McCutchen’s reach, manager Clint Hurdle replaced Taillon with Juan Nicasio, who promptly hit Greg Bird. Austin Romine blooped a single to load the bases.

Ronald Torreyes lofted a low fly ball into right field, where John Jaso was making his second career start in right field. Jaso hesitated, then pursued, but neither caught nor contained the ball, which was ruled a two-run double. When the 10-batter inning concluded the Yankees led 5-3.

The Pirates took a 3-0 lead into the sixth. McCutchen and David Freese hit solo homers against Michael Pineda, and McCutchen’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought across another run in the fifth. They scored another two in the sixth, on RBI singles from Jordy Mercer and Frazier.

