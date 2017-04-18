ST. LOUIS — Pirates center fielder Starling Marte has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s Joint Drug Agreement after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Marte, 28, was a first-time All-Star last season and earned consecutive Gold Glove awards in left field before he was moved to center this season, bumping Andrew McCutchen to right. Marte will be eligible to return to the Pirates in mid-July.

“In this very difficult moment I apologize to my family, the Pittsburgh Pirates, my teammates, my fans, and baseball in general,” Marte said. “Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much.

“With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you.”

Pirates president Frank Coonelly said the Pirates stand by the league’s ruling.

“We are disappointed that Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position,” Coonelly said in a statement. “We will continue to fight for the division title with the men who are here and will look forward to getting Starling back after the All-Star break.”

A player’s first positive test triggers an 80-game suspension; the second gets a full season. Marte is barred from the postseason, should the Pirates qualify.

The Pirates — already without Jung Ho Kang, who is in South Korean awaiting a United States visa after pleading guilty to his third dunk-driving charge since 2009 — are 6-7. Marte, whose power numbers dipped from 19 home runs in 2015 to nine in 2016, started this season with a .241 batting average and two home runs in 13 games. He was the only Pirates player to play every inning so far this season.

The Pirates recalled outfielder Jose Osuna, who will be available Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team had only three true outfielders on the roster. McCutchen likely will move back to center field. Adam Frazier could be an everyday outfielder, or Josh Harrison could move there and open up his spot at second base.

