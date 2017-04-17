Launch angle tracking in baseball is one of a handful of new stats that data analysts are using to track the sport.

Major League Baseball started measuring launch angle in 2015. When paired with other tracking data, launch angle can tell us a lot about hitting and pitching tendencies.

Let’s start with breaking down what exactly launch angle is, before taking a look at how the Pirates’ starting rotation can be analyzed using this new data.

What is launch angle?

The most simple definition for launch angle is the vertical angle, relative to the ground, that a batted ball travels off the bat.

There are four base-line groupings for launch angle data: ground balls (less than a 10 degree launch angle), line drives (10 degrees to 25 degrees), fly balls (25 degrees to 50 degrees), and pop ups (above 50 degrees).

Taking those groupings into account, looking at the launch angles that a pitcher allows will tell a story of the type of pitcher they are. Generally, a ground-ball pitcher is going to be more effective than a fly-ball pitcher, or so the thought goes.

That isn’t exactly groundbreaking baseball science, though. It’s been known for as long as they’ve been playing the game that ground balls are preferable to fly balls. So what makes launch angle stats matter?

With the growth of data analytics in sports, combining launch angle with stats such as exit velocity (the speed at which the ball leaves the bat) and batting average for balls in play, teams can aim to encourage pitch placement to entice ground balls or shift the infield in an effort to get outs.

Looking at the Pirates’ pitching rotation

Does launch angle data shine a favorable light on the Pirates’ starting rotation? Since the metric has only been tracked since 2015, and three-fifths of the current rotation debuted in 2016, and the 2017 data is limited at the beginning of the season, let’s take a look at the group’s 2016 data to answer that question.

Ivan Nova (7.9) and Jameson Taillon (8.3) carry the lowest Average Launch Angle Against (aLAA) stats in the rotation. Tyler Glasnow (9.8), in limited 2016 work (7 GP, 23.1 IP), comes in right under the 10 aLAA line, in theory separating the ground ball pitchers from the fly ball pitchers.

Gerrit Cole (10.0) and Chad Kuhl (12.4), marked themselves as fly ball pitchers in 2016.

The line between ground balls and fly balls doesn’t equal a line between good and bad pitchers, however.

When comparing the launch angle numbers to metrics such as batting average for balls hit into play (BABIP) and fielding independent pitching (FIP), you get a mix of stories from the Pirates starting five.

BABIP can be a good measurement of a pitcher’s luck when balls are put into play. A BABIP of around .300 is considered to be average.

Cross examining the BABIP and aLAA of Cole and Kuhl show a rise in BABIP against their ground balls, and a BABIP dip in their fly balls. Taillon and Nova had lower BABIP for their fly balls, but also threw less of them, while their BABIP against their ground balls was also lower.

It’s hard to take much hard knowledge out of those numbers alone, but let’s add exit velocity against to the mix and look for trends there.

Although Taillon and Nova fared better forcing ground balls, Cole and Kuhl were drawing exit velocities against lower, despite having a higher BABIP.

Remember that BABIP can be a good indicator of a pitcher’s luck, and these comparisons can reinforce that, Cole and Kuhl are generating weaker ground balls that are getting through the defense.

Looking at fly balls against tells a similar story.

Again, Cole and Kuhl had higher a BABIP, but that was happening with lower exit velocities. Cole, who had the second highest BABIP against of the 2017 starting rotation was generating the weakest hit fly balls at 86.6 mph. Nova, who generated the second lowest BABIP, had an average exit velocity against 3.3 mph higher on fly balls than Cole’s.

Tying this data back to the starter’s FIP, we can see that Cole, Nova, and Kuhl all had FIP lower than their ERA. Taillon, who had the worst BABIP (.700) against line drives, saw his FIP rise. Cole and Kuhl, who struggled with BABIP against ground balls, could have been a product of bad luck or poor defense.

Taillon, who had the second highest exit velocity against line drives (93.3 mph), saw his FIP rise from that. The hits he was giving up were less because of defense, and the launch angle breakdown shows that.

Launch angle doesn’t tell the whole story

Launch angle against by no means tells the entire story of the capabilities of a pitcher.

Tyler Glasnow had a lower aLAA combined with a lower exit velocity against, but no one is making the claim that he had a better 2016 season than Chad Kuhl.

However, when taking a measurement like aLAA into account with the wealth of stats that are measured every game, grading a pitcher’s value becomes more of a science than ever before.

Stats from Baseball Savant and Baseball Reference

The Current is a new series that uses data to provide new insight about life in Western Pennsylvania. It will appear every Monday — alternating between sports and news. Zack Tanner: ztanner@post-gazette.com.