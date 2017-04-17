ST. LOUIS — Someone check for the Pirates’ bats back at the Chicago airport. One night after sweeping the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Pirates were shut out until the ninth inning Monday by the reeling St. Louis Cardinals and suffered a 2-1 loss at Busch Stadium.

The hometown crowd was relieved to exit with a victory, given that the Cardinals (4-9) spent their weekend getting swept by the New York Yankees on the road. Right-hander Lance Lynn threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk, striking out five.

Right-hander Ivan Nova threw an eight-inning complete game and was served a loss. He allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out three. He used only 78 pitches.

The Pirates offense did little of note. Their only run came with two outs in the ninth when pinch-hitter Gregory Polanco doubled off closer Seung Hwan Oh, scoring Josh Bell.

Andrew McCutchen logged the first of the Pirates’ five hits, stretching his hitting streak to eight games. In an offensive oddity, Josh Harrison was hit by pitch in the second and fourth, meaning he was hit by pitch in four consecutive plate appearances, spanning two days in two cities.

Missing from Pittsburgh’s starting lineup was Polanco, who is nearing a return from right groin discomfort. The Pirates otherwise had a full boat. The Cardinals lineup, however, included a number of newcomers. Jhonny Peralta, Matt Adams, Jedd Gyorko and Yadier Molina sat, and Matt Carpenter was scratched an hour before the game because of a finger injury.

One player manager Mike Matheny wouldn’t dream of removing? Kolten Wong.

Wong stepped in against Nova leading off the third and tattooed a first-pitch fastball into the Cardinals bullpen beyond the right-field wall. It was Wong’s first extra-base hit in 27 at-bats this season, momentarily inflating his .148 batting average. For the Pirates, it was nothing new. Wong has only 29 career homers, but he’s had seven — and an .814 OPS — against Pittsburgh.

The pitch, without a doubt, missed its mark. Catcher Francisco Cervelli was set up to receive the fastball from Nova low and away, but it ran across the plate, and Wong walloped the ball an estimated 398 feet.

After the homer, the second hit allowed by Nova, he was automatic. He sent down 12 batters in a row, and with accelerating efficiency. He threw 12 pitches in the fourth inning, eighth in the fifth and four in the sixth. After six innings of one-run, two-hit baseball, he’d thrown 56 pitches.

The string of outs ended with Stephen Piscotty, the leadoff man in the seventh. He singled to center and was thrown out trying for second. The rally was alive nonetheless. Randal Grichuk singled, stole second and took third on Cervelli’s throwing error. He scored when the next batter, Jose Martinez — the emergency sub for Carpenter — singled to center field for a 2-0 lead.

Nova soldiered on, completing eight innings, but the Pirates offense didn’t come alive the way it had the previous day in Chicago. Both days, the opposing starting pitcher went seven scoreless innings. The difference Monday was the Cardinals’ ability to close the door.

Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal tossed a perfect eighth, and Oh, the closer, allowed two hits and a run before getting John Jaso to ground out to first base to end the game.

Stephen J. Nesbitt