CHICAGO — Over the winter, Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer, who played in 149 games last season, joked to manager Clint Hurdle he wanted to start 162 games in 2017. The dream, or at least part of it, died Saturday when Mercer was left out of the lineup for the first time this season.

“I think you guys probably knew [162] wasn’t going to happen,” Mercer said, smiling.

In the first 10 games this season, Mercer was 7 for 37 with one extra-base hit. He also was 1 for 14 in his career against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. The way Hurdle said it, “Past history speaks for itself.” On his day off in Chicago, Mercer skipped on-field batting practice and instead worked in the batting cages to isolate some issues he had noticed recently in his swing.

Before the game, Hurdle didn’t close the door on Mercer playing in 162 games, even if he doesn’t start them all. Hurdle laughed and said, “We’ll see. There’s no telling what might happen. Jordy got T-shirts printed, I think. I’d hate to put them on the shelf this early in the season.”

Indeed, the streak stayed alive when Mercer entered in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 8-7 win.

Adam Frazier led off and played shortstop for the Pirates. The results were mixed. Frazier bobbled a grounder in a four-run first inning, earning an error, and also tripled and singled.

Since a scheduled off day Thursday was spent on a make-up game in Boston, Mercer said it was good to get some time to rest in the first month of the season. The Pirates are off the next two Thursdays but have only one off day in May. Mercer felt the first 10 games were a good sampling for the Pirates, facing teams and starting pitchers of all sorts.

“Kind of put it all out there the first 10 games,” Mercer said. “I think we’ve seen it all. We’ve had the lead going into the ninth inning. We’ve had to come back a few times. We’ve had it all.”

Polanco scratched

The Pirates played musical chairs with their lineup card Saturday morning after Gregory Polanco was scratched from the cleanup spot because of right groin discomfort. He first felt the groin issue Friday in the game, according to the team, and he is listed as day-to-day.

Super-utility player Alen Hanson was inserted into left field to replace Polanco, and then an hour before the game Hurdle sent Hanson to second base and put Josh Harrison in left field. Harrison said he took it upon himself to suggest the switch to Hurdle before the game.

“I knew Hanson hadn’t played much out there [in left field],” said Harrison, the Pirates’ former primary super-utility player. “I was like, ‘If you need, I’ve got my outfield glove. I always do.’”

Remembering 42

Major League Baseball Saturday commemorated the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers debut. Wrigley Field, where the Pirates played, is the only remaining major league ballpark Robinson played in. Teams have worn No. 42 on April 15 for the past 11 years.

“It’s a wonderful tribute to a man that made a difference in life,” Hurdle said. “The moment that Pee Wee Reese put his arm around him in Cincinnati and embraced him when he was going through another wave of verbal assaults, it’s what makes the day special, makes the game special.”

Stephen J. Nesbitt: snesbitt@post-gazette.com and Twitter @stephenjnesbitt.