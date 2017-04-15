CHICAGO — Gregory Polanco was scratched from the lineup two hours before the Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday because of right groin discomfort. Rookie Alen Hanson will bat eighth and start in left field.

Polanco, 9 for 22 at bat in his six games, noticed the discomfort during the game Friday, according to the Pirates. He met with manager Clint Hurdle Saturday morning, and they decided to sit him down. He is listed as day to day.

Shortly after baseball’s regular season gave way to the offseason last fall, Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer joked to Hurdle he wanted to start all 162 games in 2017.

That dream, it appears, will not be realized. Mercer was missing from the Pirates’ lineup Saturday for the second game of their road series against the Chicago Cubs. Adam Frazier, the super-utility player, will lead off and play shortstop against the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta.

In his first 10 games this season, Mercer was 7 for 37 with one extra-base hit.

The Pirates and Cubs start Game 2 of their series at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

PIRATES



1. Adam Frazier (L) SS

2. Starling Marte CF

3. Andrew McCutchen RF

4. David Freese 3B

5. Josh Bell (S) 1B

6. Francisco Cervelli C

7. Josh Harrison 2B

8. Alen Hanson (S) LF

9. Tyler Glasnow (L) RHP



CUBS



1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF

2. Kris Bryant 3B

3. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

4. Ben Zobrist (S) RF

5. Addison Russell SS

6. Jason Heyward (L) CF

7. Willson Contreras C

8. Jake Arrieta RHP

9. Javier Baez 2B

Stephen J. Nesbitt: snesbitt@post-gazette.com and Twitter @stephenjnesbitt.