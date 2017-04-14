CHICAGO — Manager Clint Hurdle on Friday defended his outfielders’ defense in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox Thursday, saying the mistakes were due in large part to their unfamiliarity with the outfield orientation at Fenway Park.

In the critical eighth inning, when the Pirates swung from a 3-1 lead to a 4-3 deficit, Marte let a ball struck by Andrew Benintendi drop in front of him. He threw to second, but Phil Gosselin missed the catch and was charged with an error, putting two men on base. Hurdle said Marte, not attempting to bait the lead runner, was worried dividing for the ball might make the situation worse.

Two batters later, after right-hander Juan Nicasio walked Mookie Betts to load the bases, Hanley Ramirez doubled to the warning track in center. Marte missed the ball by a few inches.

“I think there’s days where both those balls are caught by him,” Hurdle said. “If you have a 4-1 lead, I know the second ball is caught because we're going to be playing deeper. We didn't add on the inning before. We missed a couple opportunities within that game to add on again.”

Earlier in the game, Polanco backed off and let a ball hit off the Green Monster. It was likely within catchable range, Hurdle admitted, but, again, it was unfamiliar territory for Polanco.

Hurdle said he didn’t think the outfield’s poor play has been a sign they are still acclimating to their new outfield positions. “These are individual plays,” he explained, not balls in the gaps that show miscommunication. Andrew McCutchen has looked good in right field, he pointed out, and the outfielders had less than 20 games together (spring training and regular season) in this setup.

“We haven’t been the consistent team we need to be off the mound, in the batter's box, in the outfield, around the bases or in the infield that we need to be to have our record be better than it is right now,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates (3-6) open a three-game series at 2:20 p.m. Friday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs (6-3). The game airs on Root Sports in Pittsburgh.

PIRATES

1. Josh Harrison 2B

2. Starling Marte CF

3. Andrew McCutchen RF

4. Gregory Polanco (L) LF

5. David Freese 3B

6. Josh Jaso (L) 1B

7. Francisco Cervelli C

8. Jordy Mercer SS

9. Gerrit Cole RHP

CUBS

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF

2. Kris Bryant 3B

3. Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B

4. Ben Zobrist (S) RF

5. Addison Russell SS

6. Jason Heyward (L) CF

7. Miguel Montero (L) C

8. Kyle Hendricks RHP

9. Javier Baez 2B

Stephen J. Nesbitt: snesbitt@post-gazette.com and Twitter @stephenjnesbitt.