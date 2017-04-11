The subject line on the email jumped off the computer screen.

Clint Hurdle is the favorite to be the first manager fired.

The source was Bovada, a reputable online gambling site. A Hurdle firing was listed at 7-2 odds. Next on the list was the Cincinnati Reds’ Bryan Price at 4-1 and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Scioscia at 5-1. I had to read it twice, then a third time, just to make sure I was reading it correctly.

Who comes up with this stuff?

I get it that Hurdle is in the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Pirates. So is Neal Huntington. The club has options for 2018 on both men. It is difficult to understand why Bob Nutting hasn’t given each an extension. Huntington and Hurdle did what I thought was impossible under Nutting’s cheap ownership. They made the Pirates winners again, following 20 years of losing with three consecutive playoff appearances in 2013-15. They resurrected the dead, to borrow the wonderful words of former Pirates general manager Syd Thrift. They deserve extensions and big raises even if those raises probably would make the tight Nutting want to cry.

I also get that the Pirates went from 98 wins in 2015 to 78 wins last season. They played really bad baseball at the end of the 2016 season, going 11-19-1 in September and October. The big reason was the starting rotation that Huntington gave Hurdle. It wasn’t nearly good enough. But I suppose it’s easy to think Hurdle lost the team, that the players grew tired of his strong personality. It happened when Hurdle was fired by Colorado early in the 2009 season, not even a season-and-a-half after he took the Rockies to their only World Series. But that’s not the case with Hurdle now. He has learned from the past. He is better manager with the Pirates than he was with the Rockies.

You don’t believe me?

How about reading it from the greatest manager in Pirates history?

“Clint Hurdle has gotten a lot of credit for becoming a Pittsburgher, and rightfully so,” Jim Leyland said earlier this month. “He’s gotten a lot of credit for being a motivator, and rightfully so. But Clint Hurdle has not gotten enough credit in Pittsburgh, in my opinion, for being the game manager that he is. He is a terrific game manager. I don’t think that has been recognized because the other stuff has kind of overshadowed it, being active in the community, being a great guy. But Clint Hurdle is one hell of a manager one through nine.”

Huntington said he was shocked by the Bovada odds. He hired Hurdle and, presumably, would be the one to fire him — should it come to that — although Nutting, as owner, certainly has the power to fire Hurdle and/or Huntington.

“Somebody’s got bad information. I’m not a betting man, but I don’t know that there’s a worse bet out there to take,” Huntington said.

“I do not envision working with a different manager in my time here. Clint Hurdle is one of my best friends in the world. I still consider him a mentor. He has done everything that we could have ever asked of him. It’s up to us to give him enough talent. He gets the most out of it. He’s a leader. He runs a good game. Our players love playing for him. The dreaded vote of confidence isn’t even on my radar. He’s our manager and I would fully envision he’ll be our manager for a long time.

“In fact, it wouldn’t shock me if Clint outlasts me here.”

There has been speculation Huntington and/or Hurdle have grown tired of trying to do more with less for Nutting. The Pirates’ payroll this season is $100 million, which ranks 23rd in baseball, according to Spotrac.com. It is $24 million less than the next team that is regarded as a playoff contender, the Houston Astros.

Huntington shot down that speculation.

“Clint and I hope to be here a long time. The focus is on doing the job well. We’re fully committed and fully vested in this. Our belief is if we do the job well, we’ll get to continue. We know we have more work to do. We know we’ve done some good things, but we know we have much bigger goals to accomplish.

“Maybe we should raise the [contract extension] issue more than we do. But we’re good. We’re both at a point in our lives where if they do decide to go in a different direction, we’ll go help somebody else. We’re good with that.”

It’s nice to think it won’t come to that for Huntington and/or Hurdle.

I know this.

I wouldn’t be good with it.

Ron Cook: rcook@post-gazette.com and Twitter@RonCookPG. Ron Cook can be heard on the “Cook and Poni” show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan.