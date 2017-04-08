When deciding where to install Gregory Polanco in the lineup, manager Clint Hurdle drew inspiration from two places — his gut, and the franchise’s past.

“He looks big,” Hurdle said. “There’s some physical presence. You look at the guys who have hit cleanup for the Pirates in the past, whether it was [Willie] Stargell, whether it was [Dave] Parker, I’m playing on history a little bit. I like the young man’s skills. I believe he’s a run producer.”

Stargell and Parker have 40 years in the big leagues and two MVP awards between them; Hurdle was referencing the physical resemblance. Batting cleanup for the fourth time in four games, Polanco went 4 for 4 and the Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-4, Saturday night at PNC Park. He scored two runs, doubled in the third inning and drove in a run in the sixth.

Polanco batted cleanup in the second half of 2016 after also hitting second and third. For him, continuity is the key.

“As a hitter, as a player, you want to be in the same position and the same part of the lineup,” Polanco said. “That’s the best thing, because you prepare every day and your mind is set up already before you even come to the ballpark because you know you’re hitting in that spot.”

Three of Polanco’s hits came against Braves knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. In the sixth inning, after Dickey walked two batters, Braves manager Brian Snitker replaced Dickey with lefty Ian Krol to face Polanco. Polanco rapped a sharp RBI single.

Polanco is hitting .278 through four games. The soreness in his left shoulder lingers, he said, but does not affect his swing. It only bothers him when he throws. He said he is still not 100 percent, and receives treatment every day.

“I know I’m going to get better,” he said. “I don’t know when.”

Polanco also scored from third on an error, one of two Braves defensive mistakes that led to a run. Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer drove in runs.

Polanco’s sixth-inning RBI single offered insurance after an uneven season debut from Chad Kuhl. Kuhl walked six batters in five innings, though two of them were intentional free passes to No. 8 hitter Kurt Suzuki. He allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits. Kuhl recorded 15 outs and put 12 runners on base. He also struck out five, including Freddie Freeman and Ender Inciarte twice apiece.

“Chad was in a battle tonight,” Hurdle said. “Part of it was the other team, part of it might have been himself a little bit. Six free passes, there was a lot of work done there. There was a lot of traffic to pitch through.”

Three double plays, two of which ended innings that featured multiple baserunners, kept Kuhl’s final line respectable. The Pirates added another inning-ending double play later.

“I think the double plays played a bigger part in that thing, as big as anything we did all night,” Hurdle said.

Kuhl was in trouble almost immediately. The second batter, Dansby Swanson, doubled, and he walked Freeman. A lineout double play prevented damage in the first inning.

In the second it was more of the same: Singles from Nick Markakis and Brandon Phillips and, after a strikeout of Jace Peterson, an intentional walk to Suzuki to load the bases for Dickey. Dickey poked the ball into shallow right field for a two-run single.

Peterson’s RBI triple in the third inning scored Adonis Garcia, whose routine fly ball Polanco and Starling Marte lost in the twilight.

“At the end of the day, you made enough pitches to get the ‘W,’” Kuhl said.

Hurdle noted the need for better repetition of Kuhl’s delivery and keeping his fingers atop his two-seam fastball to ensure it sinks, rather than sliding to the side.

“I think that’s something that as you learn yourself it gets better with time,” Kuhl said. “If I’m sinking low here, my front arm’s a little lower. I know that I’m kind of getting rotational.”

Bill Brink: bbrink@post-gazette.com and Twitter @BrinkPG.