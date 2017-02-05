Andrew McCutchen will move to right field in 2017, the Pirates announced today, as Starling Marte replaces him in center field.

Gregory Polanco will move to left field, meaning all three outfielders will play new positions.

"We believe this alignment will maximize our outfield production,” manager Clint Hurdle said in a statement. “Our men were very professional and respectful of the team and each other throughout the process, and are selfless in helping us strengthen our team defensively.”

McCutchen had a poor defensive season, according to Baseball Info Solutions' Defensive Runs Saved metric. Marte, meanwhile, won a Gold Glove in left field in 2015 and '16, and his exceptional speed and arm make him one of the best defenders on the team.

The Pirates released the statement less than 24 hours after Marte retweeted a Spanish-language report from the Dominican Republic stating that he would play center.